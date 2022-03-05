Ducks Prospects: Dostál, McTavish & More

The Anaheim Ducks‘ pipeline continues to pay dividends. We’ve seen it in the past with players like Corey Perry and Ryan Getzlaf, and we’re seeing it now with players like Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale and Troy Terry.

Those currently in the system are beginning to blossom and there’s a good chance we could see more prospects make the transition to the big team within the next several weeks.

Dostál Has a Week for the Ages

It was one heck of a week for Lukáš Dostál. He was named the American Hockey League (AHL) Player of the Week after posting a 2-0-0 record with a .964 save percentage (SV%) and 1.01 goals-against average (GAA). He posted his first career shutout in the AHL and even scored the first goal of his professional career.

With a little under 30 seconds remaining in a 4-2 game between the San Diego Gulls and the Colorado Eagles, Dostál came out to collect a puck behind the net. He looked up and saw an open net across the ice after the Eagles opted to pull their goaltender for the extra attacker. Dostál launched the puck from the goal line, past the outstretched reach of an Eagles defenseman and into the net.

Not only did Dostál put the finishing touches on the win, but he was also a big part of why they were able to stay on top. He stopped 50 of 52 shots against the Eagles and continues to prove why he could be the eventual successor to current Ducks goaltender John Gibson.

Harvard Boys Getting It Done

Among the number of Ducks prospects currently involved in the college hockey season, Henry Thrun and Ian Moore of Harvard University have been consistent producers all season long. The pair combined for two goals and four assists this week en route to a pair of wins to close out the regular season. Because of their place in the standings, Harvard will get a bye in the ECAC tournament quarterfinals next weekend.

Thrun, who is currently second on the team in scoring, will be expected to be a key contributor at both even strength and on the power play while Moore, who is third in scoring among defensemen on the team, will also be expected to contribute heavily from the blue line.

McTavish Continues Scoring Streak

Mason McTavish just keeps on scoring. An assist on Thursday, March 3, extended his point streak to eight games and prior to that, he had recorded seven multi-point games in a row. It’s clear that he is ready to move onto the next level and that will likely come next season, when he re-joins the Ducks on a full-time basis. For now, McTavish is focused on continuing to help his team, the Hamilton Bulldogs, battle toward the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoffs, though he is also intent on participating in the resumed World Juniors this summer as well.

McTavish did suffer a wrist injury during the first period of yesterday’s game and did not return, snapping his point streak. He’s expected to be re-evaluated this weekend, so here’s hoping it’s nothing too serious.

Quick Hits

Trevor Janicke scored the game-winning goal on Senior Night in the University of Notre Dame’s 2-1 win over the University of Michigan on Feb. 26.

For the San Diego Gulls, Alex Limoges and Greg Printz scored a goal apiece in a 4-0 win over the Henderson Silver Knights on Feb. 26 while Lucas Elvenes added an assist.

Jack Badini scored a goal while Hunter Drew had two assists in the Gulls’ 5-2 win over the Colorado Eagles on March 2.

Bryce Kindopp added two assists against the Silver Knights and scored a shorthanded goal in the Gulls’ 7-4 loss to the Eagles last night. Jacob Perreault also added a goal and an assist in last night’s loss. Olle Eriksson Ek stopped 14 of 17 shots in relief.

Tyson Hinds scored a goal and assisted on another for the Sherbrooke Phoenix this week.

Josh Lopina scored a goal and assisted on two others for the University of Massachusetts-Amherst this week.

Jackson LaCombe, Blake McLaughlin and Jack Perbix combined for five assists in the University of Minnesota’s 8-0 win against Wisconsin on Senior Night on Feb. 26.

Gage Alexander stopped 51 of 59 shots in two starts this week for the Winnipeg ICE, going 1-1-0.

Max Golod scored a goal and added three assists for the Tulsa Oilers this week.

Sean Tschigerl had two assists for the Calgary Hitmen this week.

Thimo Nickl had an assist for AIK this week.

Sasha Pastujov scored two goals and assisted on another for the Guelph Storm this week.

Kyle Kukkonen had two assists for the Madison Capitols in their 3-2 win over the Youngstown Phantoms yesterday.

Sam Colangelo scored two goals and assisted on another in a 6-1 win over Merrimack College yesterday.

Ethan Bowen had an assist in the Chilliwack Chiefs’ 6-3 loss to the Nanaimo Clippers last night.

As trade rumors continue to swirl around the Ducks, there’s a good chance we could see a number of new faces enter the Ducks’ prospect ranks when all is said and done. The additions from the past two drafts have been performing well to this point and any players brought in via trade will have a good shot to do so as well.