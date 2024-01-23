Ducks Recall Defenseman Olen Zellweger

The Anaheim Ducks have recalled defenseman Olen Zellweger from the San Diego Gulls, its American Hockey League affiliate. The roster move was first reported by Eric Stephens of The Athletic.

Related: Ducks Top 10 Prospects for the 2023-24 Season

Latest News & Highlights

The Ducks selected Zellweger with the 34th pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He’s been one of Anaheim’s top prospects in recent years with a well-decorated career at the major junior level. He ranks fifth among Ducks prospects according to Corey Pronman of The Athletic, but it’s worth noting the players ranked ahead of him are NHL regulars Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish, Leo Carlsson, and the recently-departed Jamie Drysdale (from, “Anaheim Ducks Rank No. 1 in NHL Pipeline Rankings for 2023,” The Athletic, Aug 24, 2023).

About Olen Zellweger

Zellweger is an undersized left-hander who fits the bill of the prototypical modern offensive defenseman. Despite his 5-foot-9 frame, he’s incredibly sturdy — his Team Canada teammates revealed he is an intense eater. It’s tough to assume this skill immediately translates to the NHL, but his play in the AHL suggests he can play in a league comprised of fully-grown adults. He’s recorded 25 points in 34 games with the Gulls (eight goals, 17 assists) and was named their lone representative to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic.

Olen Zellweger, Kamloops Blazers (Candice Ward/CHL)

Prior to arriving in San Diego, Zellweger dominated the major junior scene. During the 2021-22 season, he recorded 78 points in 55 games for the Everett Silvertips and was named the top defenseman in the Western Hockey League. His follow-up season was even better, notching 80 points in 55 games between Everett and the Kamloops Blazers. Not only did he repeat as the WHL’s top defenseman, but he was named the top defenseman in the entire Canadian Hockey League.

In addition to dominating the CHL, Zellweger shined on the international stage. As a member of Team Canada, he was a member of the gold-medal-winning World Junior Championship at the U18 level in 2020-21, as well as back-to-back U20 golds in 2022 and 2023. His 11 points during the 2022 tournament was the most among defensemen and only the third highest mark behind teammate Mason McTavish and Finland’s Joakim Kemmel.

With another season in-Anaheim’s rebuild that has been defined by injuries across the top of the lineup, Zellweger’s eventual call-up was one of the few things worth looking forward to during this stretch run. Early reports indicate he’s practicing on the top power play unit alongside McTavish, Troy Terry, and Carlsson. With Pavel Mintyukov out of the lineup and Drysdale traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, he is clearly the best option to quarterback the power play.

Zellweger can make his NHL debut as soon as tonight (Jan. 23) against the Buffalo Sabres. While it would be surprising if he’s held out of the lineup, we’ll have to wait for official confirmation from the Ducks to see what pairing he’s placed on and what kind of minutes we can expect him to play.

Statistics courtesy of Elite Prospects.