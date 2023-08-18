Flames: Looking at Which Prospects Should Make 2023-24 Roster

At this point in time, it appears that the majority of the Calgary Flames’ roster will remain intact to begin the 2023-24 season. While several players remain hesitant in signing extensions, general manager Craig Conroy seems to be fine allowing things to play out and moving them during the season if the situation calls for it.

Related: Flames’ 5 Best Goalies Over the Past Decade

That said, there are still some questions, as to who will fill out a few of the open spots on this roster. With Darryl Sutter out, there is belief that some of the Flames’ prospects will get an opportunity to stick with the big club this season, which has fans quite excited. Let’s take a look at which young guns have the best chance of being on the roster for the opening night of the season.

Jakob Pelletier is a Near Lock

While he will need to have a strong training camp, Jakob Pelletier appears to have the best shot of any to be on the Flames’ roster come opening night. The 22-year-old has excelled in the American Hockey League (AHL) over the past two seasons with 99 points in 101 games and has nothing left to prove at that level.

Jakob Pelletier, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

Pelletier got some NHL action last season, suiting up for 24 games to end out the year. While his three goals and seven points during that stint don’t jump off the page, fans who tuned in quickly realized how much skill the 2019 first-round pick has. It would be a surprise to see him left off the Flames roster this season.

Connor Zary Has a Real Shot

Connor Zary isn’t a near lock like Pelletier, but could very well earn himself a spot on this Flames team with a strong training camp. After struggling in his rookie season in the AHL, the 21-year-old quickly proved what made him a first-round selection in year two, as he compiled 21 goals and 58 points in 72 games with the Calgary Wranglers.

Related: Flames Are Better Off Extending Rather Than Trading Lindholm

Latest News & Highlights

Zary will likely never become an offensive stud at the NHL level but has all the tools to be a very reliable two-way centerman. What makes it tough for him when competing for an opening night spot is that the Flames won’t want to have him on the roster as a 13th forward, as he would develop better by playing a ton of minutes in the AHL. That said, if he can impress Ryan Huska enough in training camp, he could be given a shot at an everyday role.

Dustin Wolf May Be a Victim to Numbers Game

Perhaps the number one prospect Flames fans want to see make the team this year is Dustin Wolf. The 22-year-old has nothing left to prove in the AHL after winning back-to-back goaltender of the year awards but may be forced to begin the season with the Calgary Wranglers given the Flames’ current goaltending situation.

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

It isn’t likely that Huska will want to run with a three-goalie rotation to begin the season, which may make Wolf expendable. Jacob Markstrom won’t go anywhere, and Dan Vladar has yet to be traded. Placing Vladar on waivers wouldn’t make a ton of sense, as he is an NHL-caliber goaltender who should be able to fetch something of value in a trade return. Perhaps this situation resolves itself ahead of the season, but if it doesn’t, Wolf may find himself in the AHL to begin the 2023-24 campaign.

Matt Coronato Could Benefit from AHL Seasoning

After signing an entry-level contract late last season, Matt Coronato made his NHL debut in the Flames’ final game. He impressed in his debut, creating a number of scoring chances thanks to his high-end skill level. That said, it doesn’t seem likely that he will begin the season with the Flames.

While Coronato certainly appears to have an exciting NHL future ahead of him, it is important to remember that he is still just 20 years old. Spending his first professional season in the AHL may be the right step in developing him properly, and is more likely than not the route the Flames will take with him.

Several Others Could Earn Opportunities Throughout the Season

The four listed above are the most intriguing names in terms of prospects heading into training camp this year, but there are a number of others to watch out for. While none of them are likely to make the roster out of camp, several prospects on the Wranglers could get some time in the NHL throughout the season, such as Ben Jones, Cole Schwindt, Jeremie Poirier, Emilio Petterson, and Martin Pospisil. Of course, this is all dependent on how they perform during game as well as in the season, but based on what they have shown to this point, they are all deserving of a look at some point.