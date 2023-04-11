3 Flames Offseason Trade Candidates

There may very well be some changes coming in the offseason for the Calgary Flames. Management is most at risk, but depending on which way whoever is in charge wants to take the team, some players may not be safe either. There are obvious and not-so-obvious candidates for the Flames to trade in the offseason, so let’s dive in.

Dan Vladar

Whoever has been following Dustin Wolf in the American Hockey League (AHL) for the past two years knows that he can’t stay there any longer. If he is coming up to the NHL next season, either Jacob Markstrom or Dan Vladar will have to be traded. Vladar is the easier and more likely trade candidate in net, considering the team’s very poor season, the cap hit of starting goaltender Markstrom, and the likely need for some mentorship between Markstrom and Wolf.

Dan Vladar, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Vladar was the Flames’ backup this season, but when Markstrom was really struggling early in the season, Vladar stepped up and provided some solid netminding to keep Calgary afloat (from ‘The Flames may give Dan Vladar more starts, but Jacob Markstrom is still their guy,’ The Athletic, Feb. 16, 2023). Interestingly enough, he got a contract extension on Oct. 20, 2022, after playing one game this season. The 25-year-old would’ve become a restricted free agent at the end of this season, and the quick decision to extend him has now put the Flames in a position where they must trade him. His extension lasts for two more seasons with a $2.2 million annual average value, and he wasn’t great this season for the Flames. They won’t get a ton for him but will get something in return, at least.

Elias Lindholm

General manager Brad Treliving wasn’t afraid to make big moves last offseason to keep the Flames in contention, and that’s just what he may do again if he is still in charge. The Flames have several upcoming unrestricted free agents (UFA) after next season and could look to make some moves before potentially losing a number of them. Elias Lindholm is one of those players that may see the trajectory of the Flames over the next couple of seasons and want out when he can.

Related: 5 Reasons the Flames Missed the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Latest News & Highlights

Contract talks could start during the summer, but if things don’t go well, there could be some movement. The Flames do have two centermen who can potentially fill the top two lines next season in Nazem Kadri and Mikael Backlund, but there would also be some money to work with if Lindholm’s $4.85 million is moved. It’s not an ideal situation for the Flames with many decisions, but it would benefit them in the long run if they can at least get assets for some of their soon-to-be-expiring top players instead of letting them walk.

Oliver Kylington

Oliver Kylington is an interesting case because, on the one hand, the Flames regressed without him (and others) on the team this season. But on the other hand, they had more than enough defenders to filter through and could use the cap space and help elsewhere if they were to trade him.

Oliver Kylington, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There’s no guarantee he’ll be back next season, but I would count on him making his NHL return. If he does and rejoins the Flames, there isn’t a spot for him in the top four, as Noah Hanifin, Rasmus Andersson, MacKenzie Weegar, Chris Tanev, and Nikita Zadorov are all capable and have been around this season. Kylington excelled in a top-four role in 2021-22, and as there wouldn’t be an opportunity for him to have that role again, the Flames could salvage assets or use him as a trade chip to address their lack of scoring. He has one year left on his $2.5 million contract and could get attention as a season-long rental before becoming a UFA.

What changes do you think should be made in terms of trades in the offseason for the Flames? I want to hear your thoughts on the direction the team can go with their many UFAs in 2024 and if it’s smarter to sell now or risk another Johnny Gaudreau situation.