Flames and Avalanche Are Perfect Trading Partners for Lindholm

The Colorado Avalanche made a significant move on Dec. 16, sending forward Tomas Tatar to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick. On the surface, this might look like nothing more than the Avalanche moving on from a struggling Tatar, as the 33-year-old had just one goal and nine assists through 27 games after inking a one-year, $1.5 million deal this summer. However, it seems as though Joe Sakic might have more planned than just moving out a struggling winger.

This move helped free up cap space for a team looking to go on another deep playoff run with a very talented roster. By moving Tatar, they now have $4.825 million to work with, which could fill a few holes ahead of the trade deadline. That is where the Calgary Flames come into the picture.

Avalanche Have Money for Lindholm

After connecting some dots, fans have started to speculate that moving Tatar was an attempt to free up cap space for Elias Lindholm. After attempting to re-sign the 29-year-old in training camp, the Flames are likely to move on from Lindholm, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Coincidentally, his $4.85 million cap hit happens to be only slightly higher than what the Avalanche have in available space.

Though Lindholm is having another mediocre season by his standards, he has proven to be a solid number-one centreman for the Flames. His 2021-22 season showed what he is capable of when he’s at his best, with career highs in goals (42) and points (82), while also finishing second in Selke Trophy voting. He has just seven goals and 20 points through 32 games this season, but has scored north of 20 goals in four of his past five seasons. That is including the covid shortened 2020-21 season in which he scored 19 goals in 56 outings.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In Colorado, Lindholm wouldn’t be needed as a top-line center, given that they already have one of the best in the business in Nathan MacKinnon. Instead, Lindholm would be tasked with centering the second line. Though he has struggled in his top-line role this season, most who watch him would agree that he would be one of the best second-line centers in the NHL, giving the Avalanche a great opportunity to win their second Stanley Cup in three years.

Given that the Avs are looking to go on a deep run, the chances of them parting with any key roster players for Lindholm are slim. That said, they have first-round selections in both 2024 and 2025, both of which would be of high interest to the Flames. Prospects such as Jean-Luc Foudy, Calum Ritchie, and Oskar Olausson also could be potential targets for Calgary general manager Craig Conroy.

Flames Nearing Sell Time

With the Flames sitting at 13-14-5 through 32 games, the odds of them making the playoffs, let alone going on a run, are also slim. Because of that, they are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline, and Lindholm as well as Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev are the most likely candidates to be moved.

Moving those three would be a great way for the Flames to begin retooling and building for the future. Despite all the promise they showed just a few seasons ago, it is becoming clearer and clearer that several of the remaining players from that season played above their talent level while losing Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau has proven to be too difficult to overcome. A great start to retooling would be to move Lindholm, and the Avalanche could be the perfect fit.