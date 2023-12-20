Oilers News & Rumors: Broberg, Campbell, Draisaitl, Subban

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, there is talk that the team might be able to move Jack Campbell’s contract in a trade if they include Philip Broberg as a sweetener. Meanwhile, the Oilers are trying to get Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane going. Are they risking hurting the top line by switching things up? Finally, can the Oilers use the harsh criticism of a player like P.K. Subban to motivate the team?

Oilers Looking to Motivate Top Six Forwards, Not Just Top Three

The Oilers switched up the lines during Tuesday’s game versus the New York Islanders. While Leon Draisaitl scored a quick goal, the team potentially created more scoring problems than they solved. The top line of Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman had incredible chemistry. They were buzzing on Tuesday but didn’t cash in. Kane seems to be struggling to keep up and that’s an issue.

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, the Oilers are pressing to get Draisaitl going on the power play and are telegraphing their passes to him. They were becoming so obvious in their search for the one-timer that the Isles found it easy to pick off the pass. An otherwise terrible penalty kill made the Oilers man advantage look ordinary.

Draisaitl needs better line mates, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of the top line. He’s good enough and paid well enough that he should be able to drive his own line and cash in on the power play without sacrificing in other areas.

Broberg to Be Part of a Jack Campbell Trade?

The Edmonton Oilers may have an opportunity to move on from Jack Campbell’s contract, according to one NHL insider. Recent insights from TSN’s Darren Dreger suggest that by including defenseman Philip Broberg as a sweetener in any trade, there might be a team or two willing to absorb Campbell’s cap hit.

Dreger notes the slim likelihood of Broberg securing a spot in the Oilers’ lineup unless there’s an injury to their blue line. He also says he’s becoming quite the commodity around the NHL with the massive minutes he’s playing in the AHL. Dreger suggests leveraging Broberg to enhance the deal for Campbell’s contract might help create cap space for the Oilers.

I’d do it if that’s what was required of Ken Holland. It would be painful to lose a quality prospect and the optics of having to essentially give Broberg away because of a bad UFA signing isn’t good, but this is qualifies as a smaller sacrifice that giving up picks and other prospects and draining Edmonton of any trade capital they might need ahead of the NHL deadline.

Hating That P.K. Subban Was Partially Right

P.K. Subban, now serving as a commentator for ESPN, did not mince words during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last week. He delivered a critical evaluation of the Edmonton Oilers and while a lot of it sounded like hot air, he wasn’t totally off base.

Subban characterized the team as a one-man show heavily dependent on Connor McDavid, attributing their success solely to the star player. This critique echoes earlier remarks from Subban during the season, where he specifically addressed concerns about the team’s defensive performance. It’s noteworthy that these comments were made when the Oilers were at their peak, enjoying a streak as the hottest team in the NHL. However, the tide has turned, with the team now facing a three-game losing streak.

Subban bluntly stated, “I’m not happy with Edmonton; I think, ‘Nah, they do stink’… if it wasn’t for Connor McDavid, they would be an afterthought.” While Subban’s assessment may seem harsh, it’s a sentiment that suggests the Oilers might not have fully regained their form. Despite potentially not giving the team enough credit, there’s an acknowledgment that there may be room for improvement in Edmonton.

I know the Oilers could care less about what Subban thinks. At the same time, this is good billboard material. They should use it heading into the holiday break.