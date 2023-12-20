Philip Broberg Likely Moved in an Oilers Trade of Jack Campbell

The Edmonton Oilers were finally over .500 after a very poor 2-9-2 start; however, they have since dropped to two games under with a three-game losing streak. That is how the season has gone for them. They continue to bounce from winning streak to losing streak this season. While the team continues to try and find consistency, it is apparent where they need help: in net.

Stuart Skinner isn’t the problem. The problem is the lack of help for a second-year goalie who shouldn’t be on pace to start north of 55 games a season. Very few netminders can do that these days, and it wears any goalie down regardless. We saw what happened when Skinner was worn out by playoff time last season: obvious fatigue and play that wasn’t up to his standards. The Oilers need a solid backup or a goalie who can split time with Skinner. That is where Jack Campbell and Philip Broberg come in.

Can Campbell Be Successfully Moved?

When it comes to the Oilers, everyone is wondering what can be done with Campbell. One thing has become abundantly clear, he hasn’t warranted another look in the NHL. There was some hope that he could find his game after being demoted to the AHL (American Hockey League) and return to the NHL to help the team, but he has yet to find his game with the Bakersfield Condors.

He is 4-6-0 with a .888 save percentage, and his numbers don’t suggest that he should even be starting in that league. At $5 million AAV (average annual value) for three more seasons, he has one of the most difficult contracts to move. Luckily, Campbell is without any sort of a no-trade clause, and the Oilers have assets that could entice teams.

Unfortunately, if the Oilers want to fix their issues this season, it will involve moving Campbell along with some of their key assets. The team has all of their first-round picks and two second-round picks over the next three years. However, teams that are close to competing won’t want picks. On Insider Trading, Darren Dreger said, “[Philip] Broberg is a commodity, and it seems like that commodity is growing higher day by day.”

This is because the Oilers are in win-now mode, and Broberg has not been able to find his place on the team in the NHL. His opportunity will only come if there is an injury, and the defense has stayed healthy. Dreger noted that Broberg is logging 25-27 minutes a night in the AHL and playing well. He is proving that he wants to be back in the NHL, but the opportunity is more likely to come with another team.

Instead of being a one-for-one trade piece, Broberg could be the sweetener to move Campbell. It should take that much to pull off a move of that magnitude.

Management could always buy out Campbell’s contract instead of using one of their top prospects in a trade, but they would have to wait until the offseason, and that won’t help them recover their season. It would also leave money on the books, something they don’t need at all. Adding Broberg would give him a fresh start and a place to play while freeing up the entire $5 million AAV of Campbell’s salary.

It’s never easy to dump a contract, but none have been as difficult as trying to move Campbell’s due to his salary, horrible play, and the length remaining on his deal – Cal Petersen at least had less term when he was bought out, while Milan Lucic was swapped for another bad contract, and so on. While those players were still serviceable, Campbell has proven ineffective at even the AHL level. I don’t see any path to him finding his game and making a comeback this season.

To trade Campbell, Edmonton should be looking for a team with cap space that is looking to add a talented young player and give them an opportunity, and also have something to give back – and this can’t wait another month. Broberg is playing very well in the AHL, and Campbell is making it more difficult to move him by the day with his poor play. The Oilers need cap space and help now, and this seems like the most logical option. But I would be very happy if Broberg isn’t the cost to move Campbell.