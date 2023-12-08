Oilers’ Holland Has Plans Laid Out for Campbell & Broberg

Recently, the Edmonton Oilers demoted two significant players to the American Hockey League (AHL). The first was Jack Campbell who kickstarted the change in Edmonton after a horrible start to the season. More recently (Dec. 7), the Oilers finally sent Philip Broberg to the AHL to play more minutes and reduce his time in the press box. One move has worked out, as the Oilers have had great goaltending from Stuart Skinner, and Campbell has started to find his game a bit, while the hope is that only good things can come from being patient with Broberg until he can get a legitimate opportunity.

Both Campbell and Broberg are in the team’s plans and, hopefully, can contribute to the future success of the team. General manager Ken Holland joined Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now to give more details on the two players, including timetables for their return to the NHL and more.

Jack Campbell Getting One More Shot

The demotion of Campbell came as a shock to the Oilers’ dressing room, but for many fans, it was about time something was done. When it mattered, the veteran netminder couldn’t stop the puck. He struggled all of last season (2022-23) after signing a five-year, $5 million AAV (average annual value) deal, lost his starting job, and despite Skinner’s struggles and fatigue in the playoffs, still wasn’t trusted to start.

While Campbell did well in relief in the playoffs, it’s very different from starting a game. Given Campbell and Skinner’s very different seasons, the latter should have earned the starting job this season. That wasn’t the case. After a strong preseason, Campbell was given the start for the first game of the season.

It didn’t go as the Oilers had hoped, but it also wasn’t a surprise, considering the team had grown accustomed to his poor play. Campbell’s strong postseason/preseason play went right out the window this season. He seemed to have picked up right where he left off from the 2022-23 regular season with too few saves and too many goals against (from “It’s tough to watch”: NHL pundits and fans on goalie Jack Campbell’s AHL wicked woes”, Edmonton Journal, Nov. 15, 2023).

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After his demotion to the AHL, Campbell continued to struggle. Talking to Stauffer, Holland kept going back to confidence in the team and individuals. When confidence is low, players/teams don’t play great. Campbell seemingly had none. He had lost his starting job twice in less than two seasons and wasn’t trusted to start when it mattered. His poor play in the AHL also hurt the Bakersfield Condors who went on a losing streak. He has since played better, despite one more poor start when he allowed weak goals. Holland said Campbell would be called up “at some point here in the next little bit.”

He should play two of the next three games in Bakersfield before that happens, though, so Holland can see how he’s playing. Holland wants to get Campbell back at some point to get him in Edmonton’s net and hopefully see him contribute.

Current & Future Plans for Broberg

After different reports suggested that there was and wasn’t permission for Broberg and his agent to seek out a trade, Holland cleared the air. He said he never permitted them to seek a trade and that he understands the obvious frustration from Broberg and his agent. There has been good communication between Holland and Broberg, at the very least. They have had multiple conversations, and the young defenseman knows what is coming for him in Edmonton, and it is not a trade. What’s coming is patience in the AHL while getting lots of ice time and waiting for his opportunity in the NHL when it comes.

Holland sent Broberg to the AHL to get lots of playing time. For a young player still developing, that is the best option until there is room to play an everyday role in the NHL. Since Broberg is still waiver-exempt, it’s an easy choice that should have been made sooner. He will be able to play 20-plus minutes a night in the AHL and see time on special teams instead of being the seventh defenseman, either sitting in the press box or playing well under 10 minutes a night.

Philip Broberg, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

An opportunity will come, whether that is through an injury or a trade. The Oilers are playing great at the moment, so the former is more likely this season. There hasn’t been anything glaringly bad on defense during the team’s five-game win streak, so whether there is an injury to the left or right side, the young D-man will be the first player inserted into the lineup.

Holland noted that there have only been a couple of times since Matthias Ekholm was acquired that Broberg has been in the lineup, preferring to dress only six defensemen. He got pushed to the fourth hole behind Darnell Nurse, Ekholm, and Brett Kulak, while Evan Bouchard, Cody Ceci, and Vincent Desharnais, who all play on the right side, were praised by the Oilers’ general manager. So, even if Broberg can play on his off-side, none of these players are going to be taken out of the lineup for him.

Holland also said, “[Broberg’s] either been healthy scratched or we play seven and he plays three or four to eight minutes…when your confidence is low, it’s hard to do what you do.”

The Oilers’ GM revealed that he’s seen many unhappy players in his time, including in Edmonton, and now they’re important parts of the team: “Patience, patience, patience. Things will work out.” This is a good indication that Broberg isn’t going anywhere, and Holland plans to see his 2019 eighth-overall pick blossom into a key member of the team in Edmonton and not elsewhere. Ekholm is a veteran and won’t be with the club forever. Neither will Kulak. With a bit of patience, a still very young Broberg will get his shot.

Holland expected Broberg to be unhappy and frustrated. If he was happy sitting out and not playing, then the Oilers would have chosen the wrong player. Sometimes, you have to wait for an injury to get an opportunity as a young player. The more he proves himself in the AHL and shows he shouldn’t be there, the faster he’ll force his way into the NHL. While the wait could be a bit longer, the Oilers can’t afford to lose him, and it doesn’t seem likely that they will.

As for Campbell, let’s hope that his final shot with the club when he gets it isn’t a failure. It will cost Edmonton to move him this season or buy him out in the offseason. If that is avoidable, that is the best-case scenario.