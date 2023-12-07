Oilers Should Consider Trading Kulak Instead of Broberg

It’s not entirely clear what the Edmonton Oilers are going to do about their Philip Broberg situation. The defenseman isn’t happy with his limited playing time and no real opening is available to get into the lineup. His agent has gone public stating the Oilers granted him permission to seek a trade, but GM Ken Holland has denied doing so. New head coach Kris Knoblauch knows the situation is unfortunate, but he likes his six defensemen — the ones who have helped his team win five games in a row.

Will Broberg be traded? Is it better the Oilers demote him back to the AHL and let him play a ton? Or, will they actually go with a different approach and trade Brett Kulak to make room for Broberg and solve another problem at the same time?

Some Are Arguing the Oilers Should Trade Kulak

While most of the talk is what the Oilers can get for Broberg in a trade, a couple of insiders and journalists who cover the team have a different take. Because Broberg’s development has been stunted by arguable mismanagement in Edmonton, the Oilers would be selling low. Maybe they should hang onto the player and trade Kulak instead.

Brett Kulak, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As per David Staples of The Edmonton Journal:

Broberg faced obstacles as the Oilers secured Kulak on a four-year contract and acquired left-side defenseman Mattias Ekholm in a trade with Nashville. In a win-now mindset, Edmonton provided limited opportunities for Broberg to secure a roster position and with the more proven Kulak on the roster, that’s not about to change.

Staples writes:

If it had been up to me, I’d have traded away Kulak to open up both cap space and also a spot for Broberg. I’d still do that. They have similar skillsets. Kulak is a better player right now, but Broberg is ready to step up and has a higher ceiling. Kulak also has decent trade value due to his solid play. source – ‘Top Edmonton Oilers d-man prospect seeks trade but Ken Holland denies request’ – David Staples – Edmonton Journal – 12/05/2023

Meanwhile, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff says, “You know what Brett Kulak is. He’s really struggled at times this season. Wouldn’t you rather move Brett Kulak and get a return on him, which you know you can get, and then solve and answer the question for yourself about Philip Broberg.” He suggests that the Oilers might regret finding out that Broberg is actually pretty good when he lands somewhere else.

It Would Answer Some Salary Cap Questions

For the Oilers, there is value in freeing up some cap space. Kulak is a $2.75 million cap hit for the next two seasons after this one and the Oilers could certainly use that money. If he’s going to be your fifth or sixth defenseman on any given night, is Broberg the better option at $863K? That’s not clear, but the answer might be maybe.

If the Oilers were to free up nearly $2 million, they could use that money to address another need. Whether that be the goaltending or acquire another defenseman or forward to add depth, $2 million could go a ways in a tight salary cap market where many teams are handcuffed. This also might be Edmonton selling high on Kulak as a number of teams are in a dire need for defensemen and actively looking around. The Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils and others are all looking.

Would Trading Kulak Be a Mistake?

The problem is just what Seravalli suggests, the Oilers know what Kulak is. He’s quick, he’s steady, he’s capable and he can play 15-18 minutes a night without many issues. As the team is in win-now mode and as one Twitter user posted on Staples post about a Kulak trade, “This team can’t afford on-the-job training while it shores up its defense and digs out of its early-season hole.”

And, what happens if a defenseman gets injured? Knock on wood that doesn’t happen for the Oilers, but inevitably, all six defensemen won’t stay healthy all season long. Moving Kulak moves a considerable piece from the blue line depth of the team. If the Oilers wind up relying on Broberg, who has yet to really prove himself, it’s a big ‘what if.’