NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Flyers, Jets, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are at a crossroads with defenseman Philip Broberg. The end result might be to send him back to the AHL, but playing time doesn’t look like an option in Edmonton. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly showing some interest in Philadelphia Flyers’ defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. Are the Winnipeg Jets getting interest in Logan Stanley? Finally, are the Vancouver Canucks going to lose Ethan Bear to another team?

Oilers Getting Plenty of Interest in Philip Broberg

While the team harbors no displeasure towards Philip Broberg for allowing his agent to leak a trade request or suggesting that the Oilers had granted permission to look around when they hadn’t, Broberg won’t be taking the ice in Edmonton anytime soon. The approach appears to be to maintain a semblance of normalcy, going with the six defensemen who have played so well in Edmonton’s last five wins.

Philip Broberg, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

In fact, if anything, the Oilers might send Broberg back to the AHL and call up veteran Ben Gleason to play the seventh defenseman role.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch expresses contentment with the current defensive unit and while he notes Broberg’s situation is unfortunate, he’s not surpasssed anyone else on the roster. Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic writes:

The Oilers didn’t make Broberg available to speak after the morning skate on Wednesday, a day after reports circulated about him seeking a trade. A source told The Athletic that Broberg isn’t expected to be an Oiler for much longer and that there was plenty of interest in him around the league. source – ‘Why Oilers’ Philip Broberg will remain out of the lineup amid trade speculation’ = Daniel Nugent-Bowman – The Athletic – 12/06/2023

Logan Stanley Garnering Interest for Jets

It appears Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley may be on the trade block. At the very least, the Jets might have options to move the frustrated blueliner as reports surface that other teams have an interest in acquiring him. The former first-round pick has struggled to secure playing time in Winnipeg, but there are teams that might seem him as a fit.

As per The Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch: “Teams have been kicking the tires on Winnipeg Jets D Logan Stanley.” He adds:

“The 25-year-old is making $1 million and is an RFA. He’s rugged and can block shots. It’s fair to say the Jets aren’t shopping Stanley, but that’s not stopping league executives from calling to see what it might take.” source – ‘INSIDER TRADING: GM Brad Treliving never rests in search to help the Leafs’ defensive core’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 12/05/2023

Stanley signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Jets in August.

Maple Leafs Showing Interest in Rasmus Ristolainen

As per Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs have displayed interest in Rasmus Ristolainen from the Philadelphia Flyers. Ristolainen, known for his larger stature on the blue line, has endured playing for underperforming teams, possibly impacting his statistical performance. While he took a significant step forward last season, concerns persist about his analytics, and many view him as a question mark, casting doubt on his actual defensive value.

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In his recent “32 Thoughts” column, Friedman acknowledged Toronto’s consideration of Ristolainen, who is under contract for three more seasons with a remaining value of $25.5 million over five years. However, he notes that the Flyers are not eager to part with him, especially given their current positive team performance and the absence of urgency to make significant changes.

Friedman emphasizes that, while the possibility of a future move for Ristolainen by the Flyers is not ruled out, the team is currently achieving favorable outcomes and meeting expectations. Disrupting the team’s chemistry with a major trade is deemed unnecessary at this juncture, as the Flyers continue to enjoy success on the ice.

Friedman also writes that Toronto may consider Ethan Bear, as reports suggest interested parties can now observe his skating. While Vancouver aims to retain him, the Canucks face cap constraints, leaving room for other teams to potentially outbid and secure his services.