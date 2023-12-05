Oilers Said to Be Exploring Trade Market for Philip Broberg

According to NHL insider and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes, the Edmonton Oilers are actively exploring the trade market for defenseman Philip Broberg. Weekes writes on Tuesday, “I’m told the @EdmontonOilers are exploring potential Trade options on young D Broberg. Given the #LetsGoOilers Cap situation, it would likely have to be dollar for dollar transaction.”

👀 I’m told the @EdmontonOilers are exploring potential Trade options on young D Broberg. Given the #LetsGoOilers Cap situation, it would likely have to be dollar for dollar transaction. #HockeyX #HockeyTwitter #Alberta . pic.twitter.com/PZLmS7TxXt — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) December 5, 2023

Immediate reactions to the tweet were that the Oilers probably waited to too long to make this move and stunted his development, thus limiting his trade value. Other reactions seem to be that the Oilers may come to rue this decision unless the incoming player is truly impactful. Broberg shows great promise and potential, with plenty of room for growth. Given his limited opportunities thus far, parting with him is understandable, but for this trade to be justified, the return must be a clear win for the team.

Why Are the Oilers Considering a Broberg Trade?

In an ideal world, Edmonton doesn’t need to move Broberg. But, because they continue to fail in finding ways to insert him into the lineup and you have to give to get if you’re going to make a trade, Broberg becomes an obvious candidate for a move. He’s been given multiple cups of coffee in the NHL, but through little fault of his own, he’s not been given opportunities to make the most of them. Injuries have also played a role in his slower development.

Philip Broberg, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, the Oilers are a team looking to make changes in other areas. GM Ken Holland is actively looking for a goaltender and the team has little cap room to play with to make that deal. Counting on another club to take Jack Campbell’s contract in a move seems like wishful thinking, so Broberg, again, becomes a piece that likely garners some attention from other clubs.

Related: Oilers’ Pros & Cons of Potential Reunion With Patrick Maroon

While the Oilers’ current record might not reflect it, the team is in win-now mode. The amount of time Broberg is getting doesn’t really warrant keeping him. Edmonton needs players that will help this season.

Will the Oilers Regret This Trade?

If Broberg is moved, this is a deal that could come back to bite Edmonton in the future. It’s not like the team hasn’t waited. They have. But, Broberg may still yet find his game and hit his stride. Should he, it will be with another team. All the while, Edmonton will have moved him for a player that is likely a rental and not with the club down the line.

Latest News & Highlight

That said, one could argue he hasn’t solidified his position even as a third-pairing defenseman. If he were poised for a more substantial impact, the team would have seen it by now. The Oilers may feel it’s time to extract whatever value they can and proceed. Delaying the decision won’t bring about a sudden change in his trajectory. If he turns out to be a great defenseman, that sort of thing happens and it won’t be the first time the Oilers have moved on from a blueliner too quickly.

What Can the Oilers Get In Return for Broberg?

What Edmonton can pluck from a team is the real question. Trading Broberg becomes a good move if the player coming back is a potential difference-maker. Some teams won’t have interest in seeing what Broberg will become. Other teams might. The Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens are two teams looking to add prospects and players on the verge of taking the next step. They might be two teams worth calling.

It will be an intriguing few weeks. With talk about Jack Campbell getting recalled, the constant chatter of a goalie trade, and now Broberg being on the market, the Oilers are poised to make changes.