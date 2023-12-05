Oilers’ Pros & Cons of Potential Reunion With Patrick Maroon

The Edmonton Oilers came into the 2023-24 season with high hopes, as they were considered a potential Stanley Cup favorite, having almost taken out the Vegas Golden Knights, who went on to win it all in the 2023 playoffs. With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl set to take another massive step forward and the team having more depth than it’s had in at least a decade, the Oilers were ready to take the league by storm.

Unfortunately, they have started the season well below average and currently sit outside of a playoff spot with a quarter of their season in the books. They haven’t made many moves yet, but some could be coming if they don’t continue the hot streak they’ve been on over the past several games.

The Oilers have struggled defensively this season and haven’t had the greatest goaltending while also lacking solid depth scoring from their bottom-six forwards. With their salary cap issues making it tough to make any trades, there are still a few names around the NHL that the Oilers could consider to bolster their roster at both ends of the ice.

One name that the Oilers could look at is former Oiler and current Minnesota Wild forward Patrick Maroon, who was a fan favorite during his time in Edmonton and had his best offensive seasons alongside McDavid on the first line. Here are some pros and cons if the Oilers decided to re-acquire Maroon and add some physical play to their bottom six, all while boosting morale in the dressing room.

Pro: Chemistry With McDavid

Maroon’s best seasons came during his stint with the Oilers between 2015-16 and 2017-18. When he was placed on a line with McDavid, there was some justified skepticism, as Maroon wasn’t nearly fast enough to keep up with the best player in the NHL, and he wasn’t ever utilized as anything more than a grinder or physical presence in a team’s depth chart.

Pat Maroon, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

During the 2016-17 season, Maroon put up a career-high 42 points, scoring 27 goals and adding 15 assists through 81 games, which was only bested the following season when he put up 43 points between his time with the Oilers and the New Jersey Devils. After he left and decided to join the St. Louis Blues, his offensive touch was gone, and it was clear he was only doing well alongside McDavid.

With that said, to be able to put up 40 points at all is impressive, regardless of whether you were carried on a line or not, and Maroon was a huge part of the Oilers’ success during his time in Edmonton. If he were to make a return, I doubt he’d ever see the ice with McDavid except for rare occasions, but it’s something the team knows they can utilize if they ever wanted to.

Con: Less Physical

Maroon built a reputation over his career as a physical beast and kept himself in the NHL because of his strength and toughness. While his offensive breakout with the Oilers did him well for a few seasons, he lost that touch with new teams and had to resort back to being a physical player. Between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, Maroon combined for 284 penalty minutes and was deemed one of the toughest players in the league. But after getting traded to the Minnesota Wild, he has taken a bit of a step back and only has 11 penalty minutes this season.

Pat Maroon, seen here with the Tampa Bay Lightning, 2021 Stanley Cup (Photo by Florence Labelle/NHLI via Getty Images)

While the Oilers have a physical team and a tough guy in Evander Kane, which eliminates the need for Maroon to revert to his physical style, there isn’t a reason for the Oilers to bring him in. The Oilers have enough offensive firepower that they don’t need to go and acquire a depth scorer just yet, so bringing in Maroon, who is a less physical player this season, makes zero sense.

Pro/Con: Fan Favourite Player

It’s no secret Maroon was a fan favorite during his stint with the Oilers, and that likely wouldn’t be any different if he returned to Oil Country. He was loved by the fans and his teammates because of his strong play and his willingness to defend anybody in a fight if need be. However, this is the only real benefit to bringing Maroon back to the Oilers. With the asking price from the Wild likely to be a bit high for his services, it makes no sense for the Oilers to bring him back for what would simply be a nostalgia trip for some fans.

Pat Maroon, seen here with the Edmonton Oilers (Photo: Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Maroon was a great player and someone who boosted the morale of his teammates during his time in Edmonton, but bringing him back to make a few more players happy isn’t a reason to make a trade just yet. The team’s biggest issue is defensive play and goaltending, and while Maroon isn’t an awful defender, he wouldn’t fix that issue.

Should the Oilers Acquire Maroon?

After weighing the pros and cons of bringing Maroon into the Oilers, there seems to be no real need for him on the Oilers this season. He would be a great addition if he played alongside McDavid again, but that would not be happening this time. If the price is right come the trade deadline and the team is dealing with injuries, maybe they could revisit the idea, but for now, they shouldn’t be inquiring about him.

The Oilers have had a strong stretch their past several games and hope to turn their hot streak into a strong rest of the season. They sit at 9-12-1 through 22 games, and while that’s not great, they are on a four-game winning streak and have 60 games left to better their record and climb the standings. Whether or not they go out and get Maroon or someone else to help this Oilers team, hopefully, they can find their way into the playoffs after a terrible start to the season.