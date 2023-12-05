Maple Leafs’ Impact: Bertuzzi & Domi vs. Bunting & Kerfoot

This past offseason the Toronto Maple Leafs allowed Michael Bunting and Alex Kerfoot to walk into free agency. Bunting signed a three-year $4.5 million deal with the Carolina Hurricanes and Kerfoot signed for two years with the Arizona Coyotes for $3.5 million per season. To replace them the Maple Leafs signed Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year $5.5 million deal and Max Domi for a year at $3 million.

It might seem strange to say that this was all for salary cap reasons, especially when we see that Bertuzzi and Domi are making $8.5 million combined compared to Bunting’s and Kerfoot’s $8 million. But, Bunting and Kerfoot both signed multi-year deals while Bertuzzi and Domi’s are one-and-done contracts. Both could be gone next season.

The key for the Maple Leafs is that they have the extra cap space at the end of this season when Auston Matthews’ $13.25 million contract kicks in as well as whatever William Nylander or his replacement(s) will get.

After 22 games, how have Bertuzzi and Domi performed compared to Bunting and Kerfoot last season over the same number of games?

First, let’s compare Bertuzzi and Bunting.

Player Goals Assists Points Plus/Minus Bertuzzi 2023-24 5 4 9 Plus-5 Bunting 2022-23 4 7 11 Plus-4

We see here that Bertuzzi has one more goal than Bunting did, but three fewer assists. Bunting had two more points in 22 games but Bertuzzi is one better in plus/minus.

Now let’s look at Domi and Kerfoot.

Player Goals Assists Points Plus/Minus Domi 2023-24 1 9 10 Plus-2 Kerfoot 2022-23 1 6 7 Plus-3

Both Domi and Kerfoot had just one goal in their first 22 games but Domi had three more assists and three more points. Kerfoot was one better in plus/minus.

If we combine the production of the four players we see the following.

Player Goals Assists Points Plus/Minus Bertuzzi/Domi 6 13 19 Plus-7 Bunting/Kerfoot 5 13 18 Plus-7

This chart shows the production of Bertuzzi and Domi this season is eerily almost identical to the production of Bunting and Kerfoot last season to this point.

If we compare Bertuzzi’s and Bunting’s usage, we get the following:

Player Time on Ice Power Play Penalty Kill Bertuzzi 16:09 1:12 0:00 Bunting 15:37 1:25 0:00

This chart shows us that Bertuzzi is playing 31 more seconds per game than Bunting but getting slightly less (12 seconds) power play time. Neither player saw the ice on the penalty kill.

How about Domi and Kerfoot?

Player Time on Ice Power Play Penalty Kill Domi 12:56 1:06 0:00 Kerfoot 15:52 1:21 1:53

There is a big difference in Domi and Kerfoot’s usage. Kerfoot played close to three minutes per game and spent an average of 1:53 on the penalty kill. Domi is getting just 15 seconds less ice time on the power play but plays three minutes less per game and does not kill penalties.

What’s the Bottom Line Between the New and Former Maple Leafs?

Bertuzzi is doing an adequate job of replacing Bunting to this point. But, to most people, Bertuzzi has not played his best hockey of the season. He can potentially do so much more.

When it comes to playoff hockey, Bertuzzi has five goals and ten points in nine games in his only postseason appearance last year with the Boston Bruins. In 13 games over two seasons, Bunting has just two goals and three assists for a total of five points. The expectations are that come the playoffs Bertuzzi will be a much more impactful player.

Bertuzzi has been thrust into a new situation with the Maple Leafs and has gone through a learning process of both the systems and new linemates. Bunting had a full year to work on that previous to last season. It will be interesting to compare the next 20 games or so between the two players.

Kerfoot played a much more important role for the Maple Leafs last season than Domi has to this point this season. Domi is more sheltered and sees much less ice time than Kerfoot did. Domi sees less ice when the game is on the line or when the Maple Leafs are protecting a lead than Kerfoot did. The difference in their defensive game is demonstrated by their time on the penalty kill.

But, Domi has already shown to be the better player offensively than Kerfoot. He has three more points to this point primarily playing on the third line. Kerfoot spent most of his time alongside Tavares and Nylander last season. Other players like Calle Jarnkrok and Noah Gregor have taken Kerfoot’s place on the penalty kill.

If you subtract Kerfoot’s PK time from his overall ice time, the difference in total ice time shrinks to about a minute per game. We also have to take into consideration that Domi is also in a foreign situation, learning a new team and new linemates. It will be interesting to see if Domi’s role grows as the season progresses.

When we look at the four players as a group, it is safe to say that Bertuzzi and Domi are holding their own when it comes to replacing Bunting and Kerfoot in the Maple Leafs lineup.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]