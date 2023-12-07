Maple Leafs & Flyers Emerging as Potential Trade Partners

It is not a secret that the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to improve their defense. The injury bug has hit the Maple Leafs hard this season, as Timothy Liljegren and Mark Giordano are currently sidelined. With that, John Klingberg is set for hip surgery and will miss the rest of the season. Even before these injuries, the Maple Leafs’ blue line needed a boost, but they only have heightened this need.

After missing out on Nikita Zadorov, the Maple Leafs are continuing to browse the trade market. One player who they have a confirmed interest in is Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev, and he is their expected top target. However, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported in his most recent 32 Thoughts column that the Maple Leafs also have their eyes on a Philadelphia Flyers defenceman.

Maple Leafs Interested in Ristolainen

In his latest 32 Thoughts column, Friedman noted that the Maple Leafs have looked at Flyers defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen. While he noted that the Flyers are not actively shopping him, he also said that it could change in the future. Below is what Friedman said on the matter:

I do think Toronto has taken a look at Philadelphia’s Rasmus Ristolainen, who has three seasons remaining on a five-year, $25.5-million contract. But, I don’t believe the Flyers are eager to give him away, and there’s no rush for them to do anything while their group is playing well. That’s not to say it couldn’t be something down the road, but when the team is competing hard, getting good results and generally doing what is being asked of them — why throw a stink bomb into your dressing room? Elliotte Friedman

While the Maple Leafs are keeping an eye on Ristolainen, it is safe to say that nothing is imminent. The rebuilding Flyers have had a nice start to the season, as they sport a 13-10-2 record and are ahead of notable division rivals like the New York Islanders, Washington Capitals, New Jersey Devils, and Pittsburgh Penguins. They also have won six out of their last 10 games, so they are not slowing down. Because of this, it is understandable that the Flyers are not actively shopping Ristolainen right now.

However, if the rebuilding Flyers start to fall off, but Ristolainen’s play continues to be solid, that could open the door to a potential trade later this season. So, why are the Maple Leafs interested in Ristolainen? Let’s dive into a few potential reasons.

What Ristolainen Would Bring to Maple Leafs

With the Maple Leafs needing help on their right side, it is understandable that they have an eye on Ristolainen. Before Klingberg’s placement on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), it was already a weak part of their roster. Bringing in a player like Ristolainen would, at least in theory, improve it.

With that, Ristolainen would make the Maple Leafs a bit tougher to go up against. The 6-foot-4 plays a very heavy game, as he has had over 200 hits in four seasons and has had over 100 hits in every season since 2014-15. This element of his game is something that the Maple Leafs would benefit from adding, but especially so during the playoffs.

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While Ristolainen’s offence has dropped a bit since becoming a Flyer, he has become a far more reliable defenceman over these last two seasons. As a result, he could be a candidate for penalty-kill time on the Maple Leafs if acquired.

Potential Ristolainen Addition Comes With Risk

Although Ristolainen could be a solid addition to the Maple Leafs roster right now, it would also come with some risk. First, Ristolainen carries a $5.1 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season. Unless the Flyers are open to retaining some of his salary, that would be a big salary for the Maple Leafs to take on for that many seasons. Keep in mind, fellow Maple Leaf trade target Tanev only carries a $4.5 million cap hit until the end of this season. Thus, he’s an easier player to afford and far less risky to bring in.

There is also no guarantee that Ristolainen would be a fit in the Maple Leafs’ top four. His play has improved with the Flyers since receiving sheltered minutes, and taking on a bigger responsibility in Toronto could worsen his play. He also has struggled with inconsistency over his career, so bringing him in would be a massive gamble.

Nevertheless, we will need to wait and see if the Flyers make Ristolainen available later this season and if the Maple Leafs’ interest in him results in a deal. However, even with the Maple Leafs needing a right-shot defenseman, the risks in a Ristolainen addition should be carefully considered before any potential move.