NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Predators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to look at defensemen around the league, but they also got bad news when it comes to their goaltending. Both Tyson Barrie and Tony DeAngelo are on the trade market. Which power play quarterback is moved first? Finally, have the Montreal Canadiens received any trade offers for their goaltenders?

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving is keen on acquiring a right-shot defenseman. Unfortunately, the league-wide asking prices are too high, posing a challenge for the Leafs, who have limited draft picks to offer.

Dreger suggests Treliving might consider parting with a second-round pick for Chris Tanev of the Calgary Flames, but the Leafs currently lack a second-rounder. Elliotte Friedman also points out on the latest 32 Thoughts podcast, that as long as there’s a chance for the Leafs to get Tanev, he’s their number one choice. If the team can’t get a second to trade or the cost goes up beyond that, the Leafs may have an issue.

Brad Treliving, Toronto Maple Leafs (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Backup options include Sean Walker from the Philadelphia Flyers and Ilya Lyubushkin of the Anaheim Ducks. Walker could command a first-rounder if the Leafs decide to pursue him. The Ducks are hesitant to part with Lyubushkin. Pierre LeBrun notes that the Flames have received inquiries about Tanev but are in no hurry to trade him, preferring to let his market value appreciate.

Meanwhile, Joseph Woll went down with an injury in Thursday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said the goalie will get more tests when the Leafs get home but it is expected Woll will miss time.

DeAngelo and Barrie Both on Trade Block

As per The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, both Tony DeAngelo and Tyson Barrie are on the trade block. The Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators would like to move on from both pending UFAs, but there hasn’t been much action on either.

LeBrun writes:

The Carolina Hurricanes’ Tony DeAngelo has been on the market for more than a month already, and Nashville Predators veteran Tyson Barrie’s recent trade request makes it two puck-moving, power-play guys with similar skill sets out there, both also pending unrestricted free agents. The market has been soft for DeAngelo, who hasn’t been in the Hurricanes’ lineup since Nov. 18, but his bargain $1.675 million cap hit, one would think, should eventually entice a team depending on its needs. Barrie has a more polished pedigree, but his $4.5 million cap hit is a complicating factor… source – ‘LeBrun: Earlier-than-usual rumblings on NHL’s defense, goalie trade markets’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 12/8/2023

LeBrun adds that the Predators don’t want to retain salary in a Barrie deal as they already have two salary retentions on the books and dead cap space to deal with. If the Preds do retain, that trade will happen much closer to the deadline. It could be a hockey trade with the Predators taking salary back in the deal.

Canadiens Haven’t Received Trade Offers for Allen or Primeau

LeBrun also writes that the Canadiens are actively seeking to trade a goaltender as they are reluctant to retain three throughout the entire season. They are currently open to offers for both Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau and are prepared to make a deal involving either goalie. While there hasn’t been a trade offer for either player at this point, it’s still early in the process.

For the Canadiens, it’s about waiting for the right situation in which a team is in dire needs for a goalie or the market requires moving someone while the Habs have some leverage. There is no interest in moving Sam Montembeault after his recent extension with the team. It sounds like Montreal is waiting on decisions from the New Jersey Devils, Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers. Toronto may be entering the mix based on whatever news surfaces regarding Woll.