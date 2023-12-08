Sharks Would Be Wise to Keep Mackenzie Blackwood

The San Jose Sharks will be part of many trade rumors. In fact, not too long ago, our Andrew Stille explained how one particular player, Mackenzie Blackwood, would be a significant trade chip under certain circumstances. While there are reasons that would make sense, the Sharks would be wise to hold onto their new goaltender for as long as possible.

Blackwood’s Sky-High Potential

The Sharks are a few years (minimum) from contending for a playoff spot. However, goaltenders tend to not only reach their prime later than other positions, but they also play much later. Blackwood seems to be finally getting close to his prime years, and as head coach David Quinn has said, he could be an elite goaltender in the NHL shortly.

He’s already had some incredible performances with the Sharks, highlighted by his team debut against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 14. His 51-save performance in that game was historic, and it was literally the beginning of his time in San Jose. Despite his numbers being fairly low this season, he’s been the Sharks’ best player on most nights.

Mackenzie Blackwood of the San Jose Sharks waits for the puck against Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)

When Blackwood is in net, more often than not, he will face a lot of pressure but only give up a couple of goals. The Sharks’ defense allows many opportunities that give their goaltender no chance to make a save, and as a result, his statistics are much lower than they should be given his level of play. There’s a reason why he was seen as a high-profile prospect for many years. He has a very high ceiling that he may or may not reach. With that said, though, he’s only 26 years old and still has some time to reach that level.

Goalie Tandems Are Key To Future Success

The NHL is changing. It’s increasingly rare for teams to follow the old system of having a bonafide starting goaltender and a backup. The Boston Bruins run one of the most effective goaltending tandems in the league. Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark keep their team in every game, regardless of their opposition. Of course, the Bruins organization seems to keep themselves competitive under every possible circumstance, but their tandem is part of the reason why they’re so good right now.

If the Sharks are hoping to compete within the next five years, this is likely the best route for them. Kaapo Kahkonen likely won’t be in the organization at that point, and of course, Blackwood could always choose to leave when his contract expires. But if they can convince him to stay, he could run a strong tandem with Magnus Chrona or whoever the Sharks add between now and then.

There’s a great opportunity to solidify the goaltending for the foreseeable future, including when the Sharks are ready to fight for a playoff spot. Goaltending often holds back Stanley Cup contenders as well. We’ve seen it with the Edmonton Oilers this season, and it’s plagued the Toronto Maple Leafs recently. If the Sharks can get that position taken care of for the next decade, it would be worth a lot more than what they will likely get in return for Blackwood now. Remember, he was traded to the Sharks for a sixth-round pick this summer. While general managers may be desperate this time of year, they won’t go overly crazy in what they’d offer for him after two strong months.

The Sharks have a phenomenal goaltender in Blackwood, one that Quinn often refers to as “elite.” Unless he tells management that he doesn’t want to stick around through the rebuilding process or a team that’s desperate for goaltending offers a king’s ransom, there’s no reason to move on from him. He has the potential to be one of the best goaltenders in the league with the right team if he keeps playing at this level. Trading him now would lead to major regrets down the line.