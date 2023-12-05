Sharks’ Fabian Zetterlund Becoming Crucial to Team’s Future

As the San Jose Sharks continue to show improvement through the first half of the 2023-24 season, numerous players have answered the call and made significant contributions, most notably forward Fabian Zetterlund. A 2023 Trade Deadline acquisition, the 24-year-old Swede has taken major steps since last season and has increased his offensive numbers in a way that has been valuable to his teammates. Zetterlund’s growth is reason for hope both for him and for the Sharks they enter a crucial point in the season and their history.

Zetterlund Finding His Scoring Groove

Zetterlund failed to score in 22 games with the Sharks last season, but after an offseason to fully acclimate to San Jose, he has been much more productive. He has already scored a team-high seven goals, nearly equaling his career total of nine entering this season. His confidence and on-ice impact have taken tremendous jumps from last season, and he is consistently creating more offensive opportunities than ever. As the team continues to improve on the power play, he has registered two goals and two assists with a man advantage. He is also on a hot streak, with three goals in his last five games.

Fabian Zetterlund, San Jose Sharks (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

As a top-six winger, Zetterlund is taking on much of the goal-scoring responsibilities this season, and he has succeeded in shouldering them.

Zetterlund Excelling Regardless of Linemates

To understand a forward’s play, you don’t just look at their stats but also those of their linemates as well. Zetterlund’s production encapsulates this perfectly as he’s been elevating his teammates.

Earlier in the season, particularly while the Sharks were trying to break their season-opening losing streak, Zetterlund was placed on a line with Tomas Hertl and William Eklund. The relationship proved to be mutually beneficial, and four of Zetterlund’s goals have been assisted by one or both of them. More recently, he has teamed up with Mikael Granlund and Anthony Duclair, but the change hasn’t slowed his contributions. He has scored twice off assists from them and they have seen their numbers rise while playing with him.

Zetterlund is obviously scoring goals at a high rate, but what makes his scoring particularly exciting is that he is doing it with a wide range of skaters. Hertl and Eklund are very different from Granlund and Duclair, but Zetterlund is proving he can open up chances for his linemates regardless of who they are.

Zetterlund’s Evolution A Good Sign for Sharks’ Development

Coming into this season, Zetterlund looked as though he would serve as a litmus test for the Sharks’ future and their ability to develop young players and integrate them into their system. Now 25 games in, the returns have been largely positive.

Zetterlund specifically credits the coaching staff for much of his output. As a member of the New Jersey Devils in the early stages of his career, he showed a lot of promise but never got an opportunity to maximize his full potential. Following a change of scenery with new coaches, teammates and schematics, he is realizing the type of player he can be for many years to come.

Zetterlund’s production should inspire optimism throughout the Sharks organization, particularly when it comes to players who are still developing. Other young Sharks can look to Zetterlund as an example of how the team can help players find the best versions of themselves. Zetterlund’s success should give them hope and confidence they can thrive under the same coaches and same model that allowed Zetterlund to reach his current level of play. The eventual outcome may yield benefits both for the individual players and a franchise looking to return to contention.