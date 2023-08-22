Sharks Don’t Need the Playoffs to Have Positive 2023-24 Season

In the latest part of a rebuilding process that will likely take several years, the San Jose Sharks will enter the 2023-24 season with basically no expectations of making the playoffs. They have made numerous trades and signings that don’t align with the moves a contending team would make, which includes dealing multiple key contributors from a team that already struggled in 2022-23. Whether or not the team will pass its 60-point mark from last season is very much a question. But regardless of how the season turns out, the Sharks can still find positives. Practically every outcome that could arise over the course of the season would have benefits for the future of the franchise and can outline clear next steps for the direction of the team.

Difficult Season for Sharks Will Have Upsides

If the Sharks have a rough 2023-24 campaign as is widely expected, the season can still have a number of positive takeaways attached to it. For starters, a poor record would mean a high pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, where a number of high-quality prospects will be available. The players on the Sharks certainly won’t try to lose games on purpose, but they simply might be outmatched when it comes time to take on other teams. While this isn’t fun for the players, it would be a blessing in disguise for the front office and an opportunity to add additional exciting players to an increasingly intriguing prospect pool in San Jose. They can continue with their current strategy, focusing on drafting and development.

But it’s not just in hypothetical draft selections where the Sharks could benefit despite a losing season. The team’s young players will get a great opportunity to take to the ice and work on their play at the NHL level, an opportunity they might not have on a better team. Fabian Zetterlund will now have his first full season in San Jose to fully integrate himself into the team. William Eklund, Thomas Bordeleau and several others who have had a brief taste of big-league experience will likely get the most NHL playing time they’ve had in their careers. Some of the team’s prospects might even find their way to their first NHL appearances.

Fabian Zetterlund, San Jose Sharks (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Sharks could be looking at a long, difficult season as they prepare to enter training camp. But if they embrace the positives that it can bring, they may be able to eventually look back on this season as a key stop on the journey to contention.

Sharks Could Surprise to Accelerate Rebuild Timeline

Let’s say the Sharks exceed expectations. They post 75 or 80 points and stay near a playoff spot for far longer than anticipated, and end up with a draft choice in the top 15 rather than the top five. While not getting a second top-five prospect in as many seasons could be seen as disappointing, this conclusion would yield benefits as well.

A season in which the above occurs indicates that a few things likely took place. It means that the young players and prospects proved themselves to be further along in their development than previously believed. It also means the veterans stepped up and embraced their roles, although this could lead to some trades at the deadline. On the whole, it would suggest that the Sharks rebuilt faster than they were expected to, at which point the front office might change direction. They could start making more moves to bring in immediate help, trying to make the playoffs a season or two earlier than they previously expected they would. And perhaps almost as importantly, this kind of season would get Sharks fans excited about the near future in a way they probably didn’t expect when the season started.

2023-24 Season Will Be Crucial for Sharks

The Sharks probably have two potential outcomes for the upcoming season. They will either pleasantly surprise but still miss the playoffs, or do exactly what is expected of them and continue down the path they had planned. Either way, the season will be a critical year in determining where the franchise goes next, and the front office needs to be watching carefully. Whatever happens next will likely determine the moves they make for years to come.