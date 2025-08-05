Flames Would Be a Great Fit for Free Agent Evgeny Kuznetsov

The Calgary Flames selected some centre prospects in the 2025 Draft, but they are still lacking centre depth on their NHL roster. The Flames have been quiet throughout free agency, and it looks like they will head into the 2025-26 season with Nazem Kadri, Morgan Frost, and Mikael Backlund down the middle.

Related: Flames’ Huberdeau Doesn’t Fare Well in New Worst Contracts Ranking

The fourth-line centre spot remains up in the air. Several Flames have experience playing up the middle, including Martin Pospisil and Yegor Sharangovich, as does the unsigned Connor Zary, but they all seem better suited to the wing. The Flames need to add a centre, and they have more than $15 million in cap space to work with.

While, ideally, they would acquire a young, top-six centreman, that’s easier said than done. A better option might be to sign a stopgap solution from the free agent market. As fate would have it, there’s a very intriguing option still available. Evgeney Kuznetsov.

Kuznetsov Wants to Return to NHL

Kuznetsov, once a very talented NHLer, bolted overseas to spend the 2024-25 season in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) after his contract was terminated by the Carolina Hurricanes last summer. It seemed like it would be the end of his NHL career, but after putting up 37 points in 39 games for St. Petersburg SKA, the 33-year-old has said he wants to return.

The problem with Kuznetsov was that the effort wasn’t always there. Perhaps heading overseas last season was the wake-up call he needed to return to the NHL. His stat line for St. Petersburg indicates he still has plenty of game left.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

Despite putting up four seasons of 70 points or more, Kuznetsov is still considered a disappointment by some, mainly because they realize he could have been one of the greats. He simply lacked the determination and relied mostly on his skills. Kuznetsov spent many seasons with the Washington Capitals and was a big part of their Stanley Cup victory in 2018.

However, things turned sour with the organization after a suspension, and he spent time in the NHL Player Assistance Program. He was eventually assigned to the American Hockey League (AHL), but was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes before he played a single AHL game. Kuznetsov only played 20 regular-season and 10 playoff games for the Hurricanes before his contract was terminated.

Despite putting up four seasons of 70 points or more, Kuznetsov is still considered a disappointment by some, mainly because they realize he could have been one of the greats. He simply lacked the determination and relied mostly on his skills. Perhaps the frustrating end to his time in the NHL has him hungry to rewrite the script, which means that whatever team signs him would be adding a very motivated player on a very cheap contract.

Flames Could Flip Kuznetsov at Deadline

Should the Flames sign Kuznetsov, he would immediately become one of the team’s top two centres alongside Kadri. He would also score goals, which they desperately need, and could teach some unique and valuable skills to the many young players on the roster. Kuznetsov would also undoubtedly receive plenty of power-play time. Playing big minutes would allow him to produce solid offensive numbers, even if it’s not quite up to the level he produced in his prime with the Washington Capitals.

If the Flames manage to sign him to a one-year deal with a low cap hit, which is likely the best he can get at this point, the team could then flip him to a contender at the deadline for a return that would help continue their retool. The return would depend on his production, but if it’s anything close to what he’s done in the past, there may be a team or two willing to give up a first-round pick to bring him in.

Related: 4 Trade Destinations for Flames Forward Nazem Kadri

Signing Kuznetsov is essentially a no-risk, high-reward plan for any team, but especially the Flames. If he doesn’t pan out, he can be buried in the American Hockey League (AHL). If he does, he could help shore up the team’s centre depth for most of the season before being moved to a contender for a solid piece or two in return. It’s a move that general manager (GM) Craig Conroy should strongly consider.