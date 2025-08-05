Hurricanes’ Bradly Nadeau Eyeing the Opportunity to Make the NHL Jump

Alexander Nikishin, one of the Carolina Hurricanes’ top prospects, made his NHL debut last season, and people are excited to see what he can do in his first full professional season in North America in 2025-26. However, another player who joined the Hurricanes last season is poised to make the jump to the NHL this season. After a stellar first pro campaign with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL), don’t be surprised if Bradly Nadeau joins the Hurricanes’ roster this season, and it’ll be for more than just a cup of coffee; it’ll be for good.

Nadeau Ready to Make the Jump

Nadeau had a sensational first professional season with the Wolves in 2024-25, scoring 32 goals and 58 points in 64 games -impressive numbers for a teenager. Nadeau led the Wolves in goals, was second in points, tied for third in assists and was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team, along with former Hurricane Scott Morrow.

His elite shot was put on full display during his 19-goal, 64-point season in his lone year with Maine in the NCAA (37 games) in 2023-24. Nadeau followed that up with 45 goals and 113 points in 54 games during his final season in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).

The two-time BCHL Champion was drafted 30th overall by the Hurricanes in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and has shown over and over why he is the best pure goal scorer in the organization. He has only played three NHL games so far, but he made an impact on the ice, including an assist in his two games last season. The Hurricanes have a logjam on the wing right now, but Nadeau could break through.

NHL.com Senior Writer Tom Gulitti noted that the 5-foot-11, 172-pound winger could make the Hurricanes roster out of camp, while Darren Yorke praised Nadeau for his first season in the pros. “The goal scoring probably took a little bit to get going, for what his expectations are for himself,” Yorke said. “But for a player to do what he did at 19 years old and score 32 goals and 58 points is exceptional.”

Nadeau has seen little time as a center, but if the Hurricanes think he can learn the position more and be successful, that could be the easiest path to the NHL for him. If not, could there be a shakeup on the wing to make room for him?

Seth Jarvis, Eric Robinson, and the newly extended Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake all play on the right side. On the left side, they have newly signed Nikolaj Ehlers, Andrei Svechnikov, Taylor Hall, Jordan Martinook, and William Carrier. The only spot that makes sense for Nadeau to slot in is down the middle.

The Hurricanes have Sebastian Aho, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jordan Staal, Mark Jankowski, and Tyson Jost at center. While the team’s center depth is limited, Nadeau could crack the spine of the forward core if he can show his ability to win faceoffs as well as showcase his scoring touch.

Only a Matter of Time for Nadeau

Nadeau is an impact player, but he must be given a shot to prove it in 2025-26. If he doesn’t make the roster out of camp, he will prove it in the AHL and be one of the first call-ups to the NHL. If he starts producing on the NHL roster, Nadeau will make it tough for them to send him back down. If and when he is given a long leash to prove his worth, Nadeau won’t see the AHL again.