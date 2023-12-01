Flames Had Their Best November in 5 Seasons

In 2021-22, the Calgary Flames were Pacific Division champions and rode that momentum into the playoffs, only to be ousted by their provincial rivals in the second round. Unfortunately, after the loss, the franchise stumbled through the 2022-23 season, missing the playoffs by just one point.

Of course, no one needs to be consistently reminded of that particular part of history, but with a core of those teams still wearing red today, every win and loss in 2023-24 continues their story. So, as the team struggled to get wins in October 2023, the fanbase demanded that the new executive, led by Craig Conroy, kick start an official rebuild. Still, no definitive plan was laid out after losing the Heritage Classic to alter the franchise’s downward spiral.

However, the Flames responded by clawing through November to finish this stretch with an 8-4-2 record (.571 win percentage), their best mark since 2019 and their fourth-best mark in the month in the past decade. Although there is still no definitive direction about the future, Calgary remains one point out of a wildcard sport at the start of December. Ultimately, many wonder if they are still gunning for the postseason or, after the Nikita Zadorov trade, they will effectively launch a rebuild.

Flames Defy Odds With Comeback Victories

Statistically, the Flames limped into November with a 2-6-1 record, giving up almost twice as many goals (34) as they scored (19). Although it was a small sample size, just nine games, they were 5-for-32 (15.6%) on the man advantage with two shorthanded goals and were shut out by the St. Louis Blues to add insult to injury.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Interestingly, when the calendar turned to November, the Flames proved the doubters wrong with numerous comeback victories while collecting an impressive 8-4-2 record. Surprisingly, the club managed this mark without the help of special teams, which dropped off significantly at just 7% since they were 3-for-41 on the powerplay. Even though Calgary surrendered 12 special teams goals (nine power play and three shorthanded), they responded on the scoreboard with a goal differential of plus-five, 49-44, the highest totals in November during the past decade.

Furthermore, the Flames found ways to beat top contenders like the Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, and Vancouver Canucks. Ultimately, this impressive run, which included points in all but four games, showcases that this team is not ready to pack it in. Considering stars like Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, and Elias Lindholm are finding their games and leading the team in scoring with 15 points apiece, the trio is embracing the challenge of keeping the team within striking distance of a playoff spot.

As many fanbases across the league are discovering, it’s not truly over until the end of the regular season, meaning teams who struggled out of the gate still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs. Also, teams who dominate in the standings often don’t have it easy in the postseason, like the Boston Bruins in 2022-23.

Ultimately, the Flames’ success in November should carry over into December with several critical matchups like the Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, and Carolina Hurricanes on the schedule. Whether they continue to rack up points or crash and burn, they have given fans hope with an inspired performance through 30 days in November.

Flames’ Record in November From 2013 to 2022

As many hockey fans remember, half of the 2012-13 season was wiped out due to a lockout, so the Flames didn’t play any games that year until January 2014. Furthermore, the same situation occurred in 2020-21 when the global pandemic forced the league to start several months behind schedule, with games beginning in January 2021. Historically, this is how the franchise has performed in November, dating back to 2013.

Year Record Win Pct. GF – GA Goal Diff. Result 2013-14 4-8-2 .333 34-50 -16 Did Not Qualify 2014-15 9-4-0 .692 47-37 +10 Lost Second Round 2015-16 5-6-1 .417 29-37 -8 Did Not Qualify 2016-17 7-8-1 .438 29-42 -13 Lost First Round 2017-18 8-4-1 .615 45-43 +2 Did Not Qualify 2018-19 8-4-1 .615 47-32 +15 Lost First Round 2019-20 6-6-2 .492 30-40 -10 Lost First Round 2021-22 7-3-4 .500 43-28 +15 Lost Second Round 2022-23 5-7-3 .333 43-50 -3 Did Not Qualify 2023-24 8-4-2 .571 49-44 +5 To Be Determined

Despite not advancing past the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs in almost two decades, the Flames have found successful pockets every season during certain months, like November. Considering many hockey experts use American Thanksgiving as a barometer for potential playoff chances, Calgary is doing its best to recover from a sluggish start and remain in contention for a highly coveted wildcard spot.

Even though they just reeled off some heroic come-from-behind victories, they are playing with fire in these one-goal games, reversing a trend that plagued them last season. However, they are currently on the opposite side of that misfortune this year, with the bounces going their way. Of course, there will be ups and downs during a lengthy 82-game season, and the puck luck will not always be in their favor.

But, having said all that, after a successful November, the Flames are building confidence in the room, on the bench, and amongst the fanbase. Whether fans would appreciate a full-scale rebuild, many believe this lineup is a contender. Realistically, if they fire on cylinders simultaneously, Calgary could cause significant damage in the standings, just as the past 14 games have shown us.