Flyers’ All-Time Regular Season Player Records

The Philadelphia Flyers have been a team in the NHL for 54 seasons and had some great players come through and stick around throughout the years. With a rich history, many of these records are held by retired NHL players, but some are challenged by the current crop.

Here’s a look at all the all-time Flyers records and players close behind.

Flyers’ All-Time Player Records

Games Played (GP)

Only one player has ever played over 1,000 games for the Flyers: Bobby Clarke. He finished his career with 1,144 games for the franchise. It’s not only an accomplishment to play 1,000 games in the NHL, but even more so with one organization.

There are only two others who have even played over 800 games for the Flyers. Claude Giroux is second with 956 and is the only active player in the top 10 in games played for the franchise. Bill Barber is third on the list with 903 games played for the team.

Goals

This franchise has had seven players reach the 300-goal milestone, but only one has surpassed 400 goals with the Flyers. Barber scored 420 goals, 51 more than the next highest. Brian Propp ranks second in franchise history with 369 goals, and Tim Kerr after that with 363.

Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia Flyers (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

Brian Propp ranks second in franchise history with 369 goals, and Tim Kerr after that with 363.

Power-Play Goals– Four players in the history of the Flyers have recorded over 100 power-play goals, led by Kerr (144) by a wide margin. Only Barber (104), Propp (103), and John Leclair (102) reached the century mark.

Shorthanded Goals– Goals while down a man or two are hard to come by. Only two players have cracked 30 in their Flyers career: Clarke (32) and Barber (31). Dave Poulin had 27 shorthanded goals and Mark Howe was the only defenceman to appear in the top-25 all-time for the Flyers in this category.

Game-Winning Goals– When it came to scoring when it mattered the most, the Flyers turned to these players in their time. Leclair was the only player for this franchise to score more than 60 game-winning goals, recording 61. Propp (55), Barber (54), and Rick MacLeish (50) have been the only other players to reach 50.

Overtime Goals– Three active NHL players lead the all-time list for the Flyers. But, only one of them is still a member of the team, Giroux. He has the most overtime goals in franchise history with 11. Jakub Voracek is second with nine, and Shayne Gostisbehere is tied with Simon Gagne with six for third.

Assists

The franchise leader by a landslide, Clarke has the most assists in franchise history by over 250. He ended his career with 852 assists. In second is Giroux with 592 and Propp with 480. Again, Giroux is still active and playing for the Flyers, so he can close this gap if he continues producing.

Related: Flyers’ Best Single-Season Performances

Points

Three players have recorded at least 850 points for the franchise, but only one has more than 1,000 points. Clarke holds another record with 1,210 career points with the Flyers, while Barber had 883 and Giroux has 870. No other player had more than 850 points.

Power-Play Points– The most power-play points in franchise history is very close with Clarke at 333 and Giroux close behind with 330. This should be passed this season. They are the only two to reach the 300-mark. Barber ranks third with 280 power-play points.

Shorthanded Points– The most productive players while outnumbered on the ice are once again Clarke, Poulin, and Barber. Clarke holds the Flyers’ all-time record for shorthanded points with 67, and ranked behind him are Poulin with 53 and Barber with 51.

Penalty Minutes (PIM)

The record for most penalty minutes in franchise history is significant. Rick Tocchet tops the all-time Flyers list by a lot, recording 1,815 PIMs while a member of the organization. Only Paul Holmgren (1,600) and Andre Dupont (1,505) have reached the 1,500-mark as a member of the Flyers.

Plus/Minus

Clarke holds this stat down and it may not ever be broken. He is a plus-507 with the Flyers, while only two other players are over a plus-300, Howe (351) and Barber (312).

Flyers’ All-Time Goalie Records

Games Played (GP)

The Flyers’ crease was run by two men for a large portion of their history, Ron Hextall and Bernie Parent. Hextall finished his career with 489 games played for the Flyers, while Parent ended with 486. Third place was not even close, but Steve Mason holds the spot with 231 games played.

Wins

Also a very tight race, Hextall and Parent again top the all-time Flyers list, this time for wins. Hextall won 240 games as a member of the franchise, while Parent won 231. Mason is the only other goalie to win over 100 games (104) as the Flyers could never find a franchise goalie after Hextall.

Goals-Against Average (GAA)

The next two stats will be taken from only goalies who played at least 100 games with the Flyers. That being said, Roman Cechmanek had a 1.96 GAA in 163 games with the franchise, the only goalie to have a sub-2.00 GAA. John Vanbiesbrouck had a 2.19 GAA in 112 games, and Parent finished with a 2.43 GAA in 486 games in third place.

Save Percentage (SV%)

Once again, Cechmanek leads this category with .923 SV% during his career with the Flyers. Mason holds sole possession of second with a .918 SV%, while there is a tie for third with a .917 SV% between Parent and Doug Favell.

Shutouts

Parent holds the all-time franchise record with 50 shutouts and it’s not even close. Ranked second in Cechmanek with 20, and Hextall with 18. There have only been seven goaltenders to record 10 or more shutouts with the Flyers.

The Flyers were part of the first wave of expansion teams and have a history of great players suiting up for them over the years. The all-time records are filled with familiar faces that appear in many categories. Will we see any of these all-time marks passed? The future is yet to be decided, but it looks bright.