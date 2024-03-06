Flyers’ Nick Seeler Signs 4-Year Extension

On March 6, the Philadelphia Flyers signed veteran defenseman Nick Seeler to a four-year contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $2.7 million. The left-handed defender is 30 years old, and the deal will last until he is 35. The first two seasons will have a full no-trade clause, both having bonus incentives.

At the time of his extension, Seeler led the league in shot blocks at 184, with the closest player behind him having 171. He emerged as arguably the best shot-blocker in the entire NHL in 2023-24, so general manager (GM) Daniel Briere felt he was too valuable to trade away or lose in free agency. What does he bring to the Flyers, and what might his extension mean for the future?

Who Is Nick Seeler?

Before he came to the Flyers, Seeler never really projected to get a contract like the one he got, worth $10.8 million in total value. It wasn’t until his age-24 season that he made his NHL debut, spending 22 games with the Minnesota Wild and tallying four points, a plus-10 rating, and 21 penalty minutes in the process. He’d only spend one more season with the Wild before being placed on waivers and claimed by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019-20.

Seeler played six games with the Blackhawks that season then proceeded to spend his entire 2020-21 campaign away from hockey. It proved to be the right call as he has changed his career for the better after signing a contract with the Flyers in 2021-22. For his difficult journey, he was a Bill Masterton Trophy nominee in 2022-23.

Since joining the Flyers, Seeler has been the ultimate “glue guy” every squad wants. He doesn’t shy away from fighting, he’s had 313 hits in 183 games with the Orange and Black, and he loves to block shots. He had a goal and 11 assists for 12 points and a plus-15 rating in 63 games before signing his deal.

Among defensemen, Seeler’s on-ice expected goals per 60 minutes of 2.94 are tied for second on the Flyers, while his expected goals against per 60 minutes of 2.44 are the third-best mark. With a 54.61 expected goals percentage, he is second on the Flyers and in the 86th percentile around the NHL in the statistic. He’s had an incredible season.

There should be genuine worry about how Seeler’s game ages, however. He suffered an injury on a blocked shot just two days before signing his contract, placing him on injured reserve. His style takes a toll on the body, so the hope is he can stay healthy for long enough to make it worthwhile.

The major benefit to signing Seeler is that it may give 21-year-old defenseman Jamie Drysdale someone to lean on as he grows. If extending Seeler allows Drysdale to reach his full potential in the NHL, it was the best thing the Flyers could have done. As a duo, they might make a perfect match.

Only time will tell if this signing will be a good one. The value is very fair for both sides, but whether it is the best move for Philadelphia cannot be determined at this time. At worst, his contract is prematurely bought out. At best, he’ll be a force for the Flyers for another four seasons.