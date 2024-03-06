Panthers vs. Oilers: NHL’s 2 Best Teams

In the video below, NHL analyst Brian Lawton recently shared his insights on the Jeff Marek Show. In the show, he highlighted why he believed the Florida Panthers currently reign as the league’s best team. However, Lawton also pointed out that the Edmonton Oilers are tantalizingly close to challenging the Panthers for that title. He believes the Oilers need just one key addition – a strong defenseman who would bolster their blue line.

Lawton expressed his admiration for the Panthers and acknowledged their impressive performance this season. He emphasized their strength in goaltending and highlighted standout players like Matthew Tkachuk, noting both he and Sergei Bobrovsky’s significant contributions to the team’s success.

While the Panthers Are Dominant, The Oilers Might Be Close to Catching Up

However, Lawton suggested that despite the Panthers’ dominance, there are teams poised to surpass them. In particular, he identified the Oilers as a potential contender. While the Oilers have discussed adding another top-six forward, Lawton proposed another possibility. He believes the key to the Oilers’ long-term success and a potential game-changer would be for them to add a top-four defenseman.

Lawton emphasized the impact of a strengthened Oilers’ defensive lineup, envisioning it as a decisive factor in elevating the team’s competitiveness. He praised the Oilers’ depth and highlighted the effectiveness of their roster when all players are actively involved in the game.

For Lawton, his bottom line analysis underscored the Oilers’ potential to challenge the Panthers for the title of the league’s best team. Nevertheless, they need an addition to make that happen and compete at the highest level.

Comparing the Panther and the Oilers Season Statistics

In looking at both teams, the Panthers have played 63 games on the season and sit with a record of 43-16-4. Their 90 points are the best in the NHL. Meanwhile, the Oilers have played 60 games and have a record of 38-20-2. They are 12 points behind the Panthers with 78 points.

With Sergei Bobrovsky, the Florida Panthers have strong goalie play. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Comparing the teams’ scoring, the Panthers have scored 211 goals, while the Oilers have netted 214 goals. On the defensive end, Florida has conceded 150 goals, contrasted with Edmonton’s 173 goals against. This translates to a goal differential of +61 for the Panthers and +41 for the Oilers. The Panthers have thus far put up a more consistent scoring performance when compared to the Oilers.

Both the Panthers and the Oilers have shown strong performances both at home and on the road. At home, Florida holds a strong record of 20-8-2. However, that record is exactly mirrored by Edmonton’s 20-8-2. It’s on the road where the Panthers shine — Florida has replicated its home-ice success with a record of 23-8-2, whereas Edmonton has a record of 18-12 away from home.

In their respective last 10 games, Florida has been dominant, putting up a 9-1 record. On the other hand, Edmonton’s 7-2-1 record has been slightly less consistent. Currently, Florida is riding a six-game winning streak, while Edmonton has won its last five games.

Analyzing the Panthers and the Oilers’ Top Scorers

A Look at the Panthers’ Scoring

Analyzing the Panthers’ top four scorers reveals the team’s dynamic offensive lineup. Center Sam Reinhart leads the pack with 75 points, scoring an impressive 45 goals and 30 assists in 63 games played. His goal-scoring is powered by a remarkable shooting percentage of 26%. Interestingly, he’s also a special team wizard. He’s scored 25 power-play goals and five short-handed goals. He has every short-handed goal the Panthers have scored this season.

Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tkachuk, playing as a left winger, also contributes significantly. He now has 71 points, including 21 goals and an impressive 59 assists in 62 games. In a flip-flop with Reinhart, Tkachuk has 24 power-play assists. He also leads the team in shots on goal with 219, but he’s only firing at a 9.6 percent clip.

Center Carter Verhaeghe adds depth. He’s put up 64 points with 30 goals and 34 assists in 63 games. Captain Aleksander Barkov, another center, consistently exhibits strong leadership and playmaking abilities. He’s collected 62 points with 15 goals and 47 assists in 57 games. He also carries a noteworthy faceoff win percentage of 57.4%. Together, the top Panthers scorers form a formidable offensive unit, driving the team’s success.

A Look at the Oilers’ Scoring

Reviewing the top five scorers for the Oilers shows just how balanced their offensive attack is. Center Connor McDavid leads the charge with an impressive 99 points. On the season, he’s scored 23 goals and added an outstanding 76 assists in 58 games played. It’s no surprise he’s showcasing his playmaking abilities game after game.

Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Leon Draisaitl, also a center, has contributed 80 points to the Oilers’ cause. He’s scored 32 goals and 48 assists in 60 games. He’s also demonstrating his faceoff skills with a team-high 57.1%. Center Zach Hyman adds a surprising scoring punch. He’s having a career season with 61 points (42 goals and 19 assists) in 59 games. He’s also displaying scoring efficiency by leading the Oilers with a shooting percentage of 19.9%.

Interestingly, defenseman Evan Bouchard is fourth in the Oilers’ scoring. He’s a point-a-game blue liner who has put up 60 points with 15 goals and 45 assists in 60 games. He’s also an elite power-play quarterback with six goals and 20 power-play assists. (McDavid leads the Oilers with 25 assists with the man advantage.) Center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins rounds out the top five scorers with 55 points, notching 16 goals and 39 assists in 59 games. Together, the Oilers’ top scorers form a potent offensive arsenal, driving their success after a tough start to the season.

Movement at the Trade Deadline to Improve Both Teams

Earlier today, the Panthers made a significant move to strengthen their offense by acquiring forward Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators. Tarasenko, who signed a one-year deal with the Senators in the offseason, has played 57 games for Ottawa, scoring 17 goals and adding 24 assists for a total of 47 points. The move marks Tarasenko’s second trade-deadline move to a contending team in as many seasons. Last season, he went to the St. Louis Blues. Throughout his 12 NHL seasons, Tarasenko has an impressive of 287 goals and 328 assists for 615 career points.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Also earlier today, the Oilers made a big trade. However, it wasn’t for another top-pairing defenseman. Instead, the move was aimed at reinforcing their forward depth for a Stanley Cup push. In a trade with the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton picked up two centers – Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick.

The 34-year-old Henrique brings valuable experience and offensive production to the Oilers’ lineup, having scored 18 goals and 42 points in 60 games this season. He’s currently on pace for his highest-scoring season since 2017-18, demonstrating his continued impact on the ice. The 32-year-old Carrick adds depth to Edmonton’s forward group. He’s registered 11 points in 63 games this season.

Whether these are the last moves each team will make is yet to be seen. However, what we can tell as fans is that both teams are going all in this season and have moved tons of draft capital to make huge Stanley Cup runs.