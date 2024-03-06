Blues & Hurricanes Could Make a Pavel Buchnevich Trade

As the trade deadline gets closer, St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong has some major decisions to make. To sell or not to sell will be the first question to answer. Given the inconsistency of this club over the past two seasons and recent results, the Blues should look to sell pieces before the March 8 deadline arrives.

Pavel Buchnevich is a name that has popped up in trade rumors in recent weeks and the Blues would be smart to listen to offers from teams with interest. A major reason for that is the lack of star wingers on the market and the possible return that they could net in a deal. One team that makes a lot of sense is the Carolina Hurricanes, who have been a playoff mainstay under head coach Rod Brind’Amour over the past five seasons and soon to be six. Let’s get into how good Buchnevich has been with the Blues and what a deal between St. Louis and Carolina could look like.

Buchenvich Has Been Elite With Blues

Buchnevich has been terrific in three seasons with the Blues after being traded by the New York Rangers in 2021. This deal has worked out quite well for the club as they gave up just a second-round pick and forward Sammy Blais, who they got back last season in the Vladimir Tarasenko deal. The Buchnevich trade has been one of Armstrong’s few great moves since the team won the Stanley Cup in 2019.

In his first season with the club, he scored 30 goals in 73 games and had 76 points overall. He was the first Blues forward not named Tarasenko to score 30 goals since Alexander Steen in 2013-14. He followed that up with another season with over a point per game with 67 points in 63 games last season. He’s also developed elite-level chemistry with star center Robert Thomas over the past three seasons as well.

Pavel Buchnevich, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite a slow start this season, Buchnevich has 24 goals and 24 assists for 48 points in 60 games. He’s not a point-per-game player this season, but he’s had a similar impact in every area. Of his 24 goals, he has seven power-play goals and two shorthanded goals. He also had 11 points in 12 games during the 2022 playoffs with the Blues, so he has a proven track record in both the regular season and playoffs.

Potential Trade Package With Hurricanes

While I don’t think a Buchnevich trade is imminent by any means, it could happen before the deadline hits. The Hurricanes are 36-19-6 and second place in the Metropolitan Division, behind the Rangers. They have been rumored to be in the mix for top wingers on the market such as Buchnevich, Jake Guentzel, and Frank Vatrano. Both Buchnevich and Vatrano have one more season remaining on their deals, so the price will be higher for them.

Blues Receive Hurricanes Receive 2024 1st Round Pick F Pavel Buchnevich 2024 5th Round Pick 2024 4th Round Pick F Jack Drury D Scott Morrow

With this possible deal, the Blues get a young forward in Jack Drury, who has recently been on the Hurricanes’ second line, and prospect defenseman Scott Morrow, a second-round pick in 2021. They also get a first-round pick in 2024 and a fifth-rounder as well. The 2024 first-rounder will likely be in the late stages of the first round but it provides the Blues with the flexibility to move up in the draft with an extra first-rounder. Going into the season, many had Morrow as the Hurricanes’ second-best prospect, behind defenseman Alexander Nikishin. The Blues giving up a pick is tough, but they would benefit from getting a prospect like Morrow in this deal.

I think the Blues would be torn on whether to take this deal or not, and I ultimately think there’s a chance they reject it. However, this is a solid offer for the Blues if they are looking to just get assets for Buchnevich with their Cup window being closed and him needing an extension soon. Some might think this is too much for the Hurricanes to give up, but Buchnevich has a lot of value, and Armstrong also doesn’t need to trade him right now either. It will be interesting to see how they approach a potential deal involving Buchnevich and whether the Hurricanes pursue him.