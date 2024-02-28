Blues Shouldn’t Rush Inevitable Buchnevich Trade

When it comes to trade rumors surrounding St. Louis Blues’ star winger Pavel Buchnevich, the question seems to be “when,” not “if.” The 28-year-old is in his third season with St. Louis and on the penultimate year of a contract that pays him just $5.8 million per season. Based on the 0.989 points per game he’s put up over the past three seasons, that contract is a steal, and almost any competitive team would love to add the Russian to their roster. The Blues have to trade him — they can’t sign another aging veteran to a long-term deal, and Buchnevich will be 30 before his next contract kicks in — but contrary to popular belief, it does not have to happen before March 8, 2024, NHL Trade Deadline.

Buchnevich Shines in Blue

The Blues acquired Buchnevich in the summer of 2021, surrendering Sammy Blais and a second-round pick for a player the New York Rangers felt they had to move. They quickly signed him to a four-year contract, and it was off to the races. He immediately had a breakout season, finishing with 30 goals and 76 points in 73 games. The following season was more of the same. Despite struggling with injuries, he once again surpassed a point per game and managed 26 goals. Buchnevich had always had potential with the Rangers, but with the Blues, he had found his footing as a lethal top-six winger.

Pavel Buchnevich, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This season, he has taken a modest step back, with just 40 points in 55 games, off his point-per-game pace. But his metrics are still outstanding. And with five goals in his last five games, including a hat trick against the New York Islanders on Feb. 22, he might be starting to heat up. There is no question that any team would love to have him on their roster. But what is the reason the Blues would trade him?

Armstrong’s High Price

The Blues are clearly in a rebuild, and no veteran player close to the end of his deal is off-limits. But the trade rumors around Buchnevich started to intensify when Elliotte Friedman reported in his 32 Thoughts blog that the Blues would consider a high price for their winger. He said: “[Blues general manager] Doug Armstrong never talks about this stuff, but the price on Pavel Buchnevich is said to be very high. The versatile forward has another year under contract. Two firsts, or something like it?”

The Blues would have to consider a trade because of where they are as a franchise. The team has effectively restocked the cupboard of young prospect talent, with headliners like Dalibor Dvorský and Jimmy Snuggerud and supporting players like Zach Dean and recent NHL debutant Zachary Bolduc. But with several costly contracts left on the books, they still need to be focused on the future, and certainly cannot add more long-term deals for 30-plus players. Even as good as Buchnevich has been, they cannot now make an exception for him.

If a team is willing to pony up and offer the Blues a serious package that includes two first-round picks or a first and a top prospect, they have to consider it. And with Buchnevich playing as well as he has, on a cost-effective contract, with another full year left on his deal, they should expect top dollar. If he is moved at the deadline, he will likely be the best player traded this season. But for all of those reasons, Armstrong should be careful not to rush this decision.

Why the Blues Can Afford to Wait

With the trade deadline just over a week away, there seems to be building pressure for the Blues to make this trade before March 8. But Armstrong should not rush this decision. Most armchair quarterbacks believe that the Blues will get the most return for Buchnevich ahead of the deadline, as the team that acquires him can take advantage of this playoff run and all of next season. But that is not necessarily the case.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Roberson)

While any team would love to claim Buchnevich ahead of the playoffs, not every team can. They have to have $5.9 million in salary cap space available or be able to clear it, ahead of the deadline. Plus, good teams that are having a rough season might not stretch to add Buchnevich when they think next season will be better. The pool of potential suitors is shallower approaching the deadline.

In the offseason, Armstrong will have 31 teams to negotiate with. Teams that think they’re ready to take a step might add Buchnevich, and teams might be willing to pay more if they can negotiate an extension with him as part of the deal. Summer might be the right time to make the deal. There’s no need to rush.

Take the Best Deal

All of that is not to say that the Blues have to wait to trade Buchnevich. If a great deal is available ahead of the deadline, Armstrong should strike while the iron is hot. But fans should prepare for their Russian winger to still be on the roster on March 9. Armstrong is not. going to do a deal this important with any haste.