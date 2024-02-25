Blues’ Realistic Trade Partners for Pavel Buchnevich

The St. Louis Blues fanbase is embroiled in a debate surrounding Pavel Buchnevich as the trade deadline looms. Opinions are split into three camps: one sees him as the missing piece for a playoff push, another doubts his impact, and a third advocates for a broader team retooling. This division underscores differing assessments of the team’s present competitiveness and long-term goals, fueling discussions among fans and analysts.

Blues’ Options For Pavel Buchnevich

Debating the faction that views Buchnevich as the pivotal piece for a playoff push, the crux of the argument lies in his comprehensive skill set, which positions him as a linchpin within the Blues’ roster. With the team’s current rank in the NHL standings, supporters of this stance assert that trading him would hinder their chances for success and potentially prolong a period of mediocrity.

Pavel Buchnevich, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The second group, skeptical of his impact, questions the merit of committing to Buchnevich long-term. Despite a standout performance with a hat-trick against the New York Islanders on Feb. 23, 2024, concerns persist over his inconsistent production throughout the season, particularly in light of the potential financial demands associated with his extension. For this segment, trading him for valuable assets could be a strategic move to bolster the team’s readiness for a more competitive roster capable of vying for Stanley Cup contention.

Aligned with this sentiment is the third faction, which echoes the skepticism regarding Buchnevich’s long-term value to the Blues’ roster. Recognizing the disparity between the Blues and top-tier teams like the Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, and Florida Panthers, proponents of this view advocate for leveraging Buchnevich in a trade scenario. Notable industry insider, Elliotte Friedman stated on his podcast “32 Thoughts”, that such a move could yield significant returns, including a first-round pick, a top prospect, and an established NHL player. By executing this trade, the Blues would fortify their depth and enhance their prospect pipeline, positioning themselves more competitively for the future.

Related: Oilers & Blues Emerging as Potential Trade Partners

Given the consensus among Blues fans regarding Buchnevich’s potential trade, the sentiment is one of cautious openness. While there’s reluctance to part ways with him outright, there’s also an acknowledgment that the right package could sway the decision. Specifically, if a deal were to materialize offering an additional first-round pick, a top prospect, and an established NHL player, it would be imprudent for the Blues to disregard the lucrative offer they’d potentially receive. Moreover, it’s important to note that this proposed package represents the minimum threshold, and potential trade scenarios could yield even greater returns.

Trade Partners for the Blues

Considering potential trade partners, teams capable of offering such a package would likely be those with significant assets to spare and a desire to bolster their roster for a playoff push or long-term sustainability. Potential suitors could include teams with a surplus of young talent, draft picks, or cap space to accommodate Buchnevich’s contract. Identifying specific teams would require further analysis of their current roster composition, salary cap situation, and long-term strategic objectives.

Edmonton Oilers

Blues Receive: Warren Foegele, Cam Dineen, 2024 first-round pick, 2025 fourth-round pick Warren Foegele: The Blues are in dire need of depth, and adding a player like Foegele, who’s experienced considerable offensive success this season with the Edmonton Oilers, would be an ideal addition. His versatility to play on the power play and slot into the middle-six aligns perfectly with the Blues’ requirements. Foegele, throughout the season, has not only enhanced his goal-scoring capabilities but also excelled as a playmaker from the wing. His potential addition could significantly bolster the Blues’ goal-scoring depth, addressing a crucial area of need for the team. Cam Dineen: Originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Dineen is now part of the Oilers organization. He has emerged as a top producer as a defenseman for their American Hockey League (AHL) team. His profile as an offensive defenseman aligns with the type of players general manager Doug Armstrong has previously acquired, such as Torey Krug, Nick Leddy, and Scott Perunovich. Given the Blues’ need for depth on the defensive end, he could fill a crucial gap if the Blues decide to move a player of Buchnevich’s caliber.

Warren Foegele, Cam Dineen, 2024 first-round pick, 2025 fourth-round pick Oilers Receive: Pavel Buchnevich How this trade benefits the Oilers: The Oilers boast a roster filled with talented players, known for strategically adding pieces to complement their superstars like Evander Kane, Corey Perry, and Zach Hyman. Buchnevich stands out as a coveted trade target for the Oilers due to his all-around game. As a 200-foot player capable of consistent point production, he also excels defensively and can contribute to both the power play and penalty kill. His versatility aligns perfectly with the Oilers’ strategy of surrounding their stars with impactful players.

Pavel Buchnevich

Warren Foegele, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Vegas Golden Knights

Blues Receive: Brendan Brisson, Daniil Chayka, 2024 first-round pick Brendan Brisson: A former standout for the Michigan Wolverines, Brisson is renowned for his goal-scoring prowess. His hunger for putting the puck in the net aligns perfectly with the Blues’ need for a dynamic scorer to enhance their competitiveness. While the team boasts talented players, the addition of Brisson would enhance the Blues’ goal-scoring which they currently lack. Pairing him with playmakers like Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou could unlock his potential further. At 22 years old, he has much to prove, but his profile suggests he could be the pivotal missing piece for the Blues. Daniil Chayka: Chayka was highly regarded as one of the top defensemen prospects during the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, despite having some rawness in his skating abilities. Since transitioning from the Guelph Storm to the Henderson Silver Knights, he has faced challenges in terms of both production and defensive awareness. Nonetheless, given his youth and inherent traits, there remains optimism about his potential to develop into a top-four defenseman in the future.

Brendan Brisson, Daniil Chayka, 2024 first-round pick Golden Knights Receive: Pavel Buchnevich How this trade benefits the Golden Knights: This trade aligns with the Golden Knights’ history, as general manager Kelly McCrimmon has shown a knack for managing the salary cap to the team’s advantage. With key players like Mark Stone and Jack Eichel sidelined due to injury, adding a top-line player like Buchnevich could bolster the team’s lineup. His versatility, strong two-way game, and ability to log significant minutes would complement players like William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault, especially when Stone and Eichel return to full health.

Pavel Buchnevich

Trading Buchnevich is the Best Thing for the Blues

Despite the recent setback with a blowout loss to the Detroit Red Wings (6-1) on Feb. 24, 2024, there’s a glimmer of hope within the Blues organization. Bolstered by numerous promising prospects who have proven themselves on the global stage, the Blues have the potential to fortify their core for sustained success. Trading Buchnevich could yield significant returns in terms of valuable assets such as prospects and draft picks, enhancing the team’s future. This strategic move would also help mitigate the risk of burdening the team with potentially detrimental contracts down the line, a trend that Armstrong has been criticized for in the past.

By addressing past mistakes and focusing on building a more sustainable future, Armstrong has an opportunity to reshape the team’s trajectory. Emphasizing the development of young talent and prudent roster management could position the Blues for long-term competitiveness and success in the NHL. It’s a pivotal moment for the organization to pivot towards a more strategic and forward-thinking approach to team-building.