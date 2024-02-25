Flyers Can’t Overcome Talent Deficit in 2-1 Loss to Rangers

The Philadelphia Flyers were defeated for the second time in two games by the New York Rangers this season, this time a 2-1 loss. Without Travis Konecny in the lineup and potentially for a long time depending on the severity of his injury, the Flyers were at a big disadvantage from the get-go. The Rangers, now 39-16-3, are one of the best teams in the NHL, so this was a likely but unfortunate loss. What were some takeaways?

Flyers Had a Good First Period

Surprisingly, it was actually looking pretty good for the Flyers early on. They dominated on the high-danger chances front, giving Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin a challenge. Even though he didn’t budge and the Flyers ended up tied at zero after one, they played very well.

Unfortunately, the Flyers’ lack of star talent did them in. It was evident with the Rangers’ chances versus that of the Flyers — it’s not like the game wasn’t tight, as they had some good looks themselves. With a superstar passer like Artemi Panarin on New York’s roster, no period can be perfect. The Flyers didn’t have anyone that can solely carry the load. Since Konecny was out, that extra effort was needed.

Travis Konecny of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates a goal (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Flyers only did a good job of generating offense, not a great one. Yes, they had many scoring and high-danger opportunities, but Shesterkin is an elite goaltender and has been fantastic in February. Before this game, he had a .945 save percentage (SV%), a 2.01 goals-against average (GAA), and a 5-0-0 record. There’s a major difference between elite netminders and good ones — he looked nearly unstoppable. The Flyers had to be sensational if they wanted to score on him enough to win.

But, still, the Flyers did the best job they could. With a talent deficit, they played well defensively and were solid offensively. Against a team like the Rangers, that’s just not enough sometimes. It’s something the Flyers will have to heavily consider as they enter the trade deadline on March 8.

Flyers’ Top-Paid Skaters Not Playing Like It

It’s been the case for a while recently, but the Flyers’ top-paid skaters have not done well recently. For a while, it’s been their depth that has been producing. If they are indeed sellers at the trade deadline, it might not end well for them this season if the depth is on the way out. The top skaters have to play better soon, otherwise the wins will not come — especially if Konecny’s injury lasts longer than just this game.

In terms of expected goals, the Flyers’ bottom six has led the way this month while the top six is regressing them to the mean. And it’s a problem. Specifically, Sean Couturier hasn’t taken the initiative since being named captain yet, Owen Tippett has not played amazingly since he signed his eight-year extension (though it doesn’t kick in until next season), Travis Sanheim has regressed a bit since his exceptional play early in the season, and Cam Atkinson has had a rough go since his 2023-24 campaign started. Next season, those four will be making over $26 million on the cap combined.

Sean Couturier of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Couturier missed a wide-open net in the final seconds of the game that could’ve tied it, but was unable to. Sanheim had a 2-on-0 breakaway that also could have tied the game, but he was unable to. The Flyers’ star players might lack superstar talent, but it is inexcusable to play the way they have been.

Head coach John Tortorella was heavy on benching last season but has avoided it thus far. He wasn’t afraid to sit his best players. Perhaps, that’s what needs to happen. The Flyers are actively worse with their best players on the ice.

It’s been pretty bizarre and perhaps that will change soon, but it’s not something that can be allowed to continue. Whatever has to happen to get good performances from those players needs to take place. If the Flyers want to make the playoffs, there might be some unhappy people with what changes need to be made.

Foerster Plays Well in Return

For a more positive spin in a game that the Flyers played well in for their situation, Tyson Foerster was fantastic in his return from injury. He scored the Flyers’ only goal and was a vital contributor to their offense. The 22-year-old hasn’t been that often this season with just 22 points in 53 games, but rather a defensive anchor. He sacrificed some of that defense for offense on a team that has been so good this season because they shut teams down. But when they need offense, sometimes they don’t get it. Foerster providing that was massive.

Tyson Foerster of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s not easy for a player to miss two weeks and then fit into the lineup seamlessly, but that’s what Foerster did. He should have been one of the Flyers’ worst players, but he was actually one of their best. He earned immense praise for what he brought to the table.

Up next, the Flyers will go on the road to face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 25 for a back-to-back. The Flyers, nine points ahead of the Penguins with four more games played, will want this one pretty badly. They’re still five points ahead for third place in the Metropolitan Division, but losing a lot of games will come back to bite them. They’ll want to get their playoff project back on the rails.