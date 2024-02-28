Ex-Clients Canadiens GM Hughes Should Target Next

When Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes claimed Colin White off waivers, he wasn’t just addressing an organizational need, albeit one more so to do with the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League. He was also apparently scratching an itch.

White is an ex-client of Hughes, from back in his days as a player agent. He’s also one of several ex-clients who has played for the Canadiens during Hughes tenure as Habs GM (and before): Mike Matheson and Alex Newhook being two others who just so happen to be currently on the roster.

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes – (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Hypothetically, if Hughes were specifically targeting ex-clients, who should be next? Keep in mind, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, who’s literally at the top of list, has already faced rumours to that effect… only to eventually re-sign as an unrestricted free agent (UFA). So, considering things like fit and realism, here are the top three:

3. Joe Veleno

Detroit Red Wings forward Joe Veleno hasn’t broken out as a former first-round pick (No. 30 in 2018), per se. However, with 25 points in 57 games in 2023-24, the 24-year-old may be on his way.

Veleno’s obviously got time on his side in that respect, which is likely why it may be hard for Hughes to pry him away from the Wings. However, for the right price, seeing as he’s a pending restricted free agent in line for a raise? It’s at least worth exploring the possibility.

Detroit Red Wings forward Joe Veleno – (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

So, the Canadiens wanting to and then eventually acquiring Veleno is at least quasi-realistic. However, there wouldn’t necessarily be a spot for the centre down the middle, with Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach projected to fill the top two slots. The Habs also have prospects like Owen Beck and Filip Mesar on the way.

As a result, a spot on the wing, where the Red Wings are currently playing Veleno, could make more sense. In such an instance though, if you’re the Canadiens and intent on acquiring a winger, it might make even more sense to explore other options.

2. Anthony Beauvillier

At the very least, Anthony Beauvillier should theoretically be relatively easy to acquire, if the Canadiens did indeed want to go in that direction. The 26-year-old Quebec native is a pending UFA, who hasn’t exactly built up a strong resume in his contract season, with 14 points in 41 games split between the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks.

Related: Anthony Beauvillier Is Blackhawks’ Wild Card for Rest of Season

Beauvillier is pointless in four games since returning from injury and six games in all. So, a change of scenery may be order from his perspective, with him having scored a career-high 39 points in 68 games once upon a time with the New York Islanders in 2019-20. Under the right circumstances, he’s proven capable of scoring at literally double his current pace.

Chicago Blackhawks forward Anthony Beauvillier – (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Could joining his home-province team be those ideal circumstances? Well, it would take two to tango. Names like Tanner Pearson and Joel Armia could be moving on shortly. So, there may be room on the wing moving forward.

However, Beauvillier is 5-foot-11, 180 pounds. Hughes has famously said, “There’s not a 5-foot-9 hockey player that scares me, but 22 of them would scare me (from ‘Stu Cowan: Canadiens GM Kent Hughes puts his plan into action,’ Montreal Gazette, July 8, 2022). With undersized wingers like Cole Caufield, Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Brendan Gallagher set to take up roster spots in some form, there may be a bit too much room for a player like Beauvillier.

1. Nick Paul

To be perfectly clear, Nick Paul and the Tampa Bay Lightning have proven to be a great fit. Acquired for Mathieu Joseph and a fourth-round pick back at the 2022 trade deadline from the Ottawa Senators, Paul would take considerably more to be moved another time around.

Not only has Paul evolved from a bottom-six forward into a secondary scorer, with 39 goals and 78 points in 162 games with the Lightning. He’s also locked up to boot. He’s currently under contract up until 2029 with a no-trade clause. However, if he were to waive it (hypothetically to join his old agent), the $3.15 million cap hit would be easy to justify.

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nick Paul – (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Paul performs in sharp contrast to Armia (6-foot-3, 216 pounds) and Josh Anderson (6-foot-3, 224 pounds), who have two of the worst contracts on the Canadiens. In short, this is one instance where the size (6-foot-3, 229 pounds) a forward brings to the table may be worth the price tag, as he not only plays a big game, but produces as well at a reasonable salary.

Granted, there are no guarantees Paul would keep producing with the Canadiens like he has with the offensively inclined Lightning. Nevertheless, dating back to his later days with the Sens, the now-29-year-old at least looked like he could put up points if entrusted with more ice time. He’s now getting it.

Paul’s versatility allows him to play down the middle and on the wing. He would also theoretically get that ice time playing the latter position with the Habs, in that there’s both room and a real need for a player like of his calibre. It ever coming to fruition is the real question at this point in time, though.