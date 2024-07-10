Grading the Winnipeg Jets’ Free Agency Moves

As July rolls on, NHL free agency is effectively in the rearview mirror and the Winnipeg Jets didn’t do anything flashy. Adding some additional depth was the extent of general Kevin Cheveldayoff’s aggressiveness, which was fairly overshadowed thanks to the ongoing question marks around Nikolaj Ehlers and Rutger McGroarty.

Unless a massive trade unfolds, it appears the Jets are content with the understated approach and turning some of the roster to youth, although what roles youth will fill be remains to be seen. Until then, it appears that the team isn’t adding many big pieces, so it feels safe to better analyze the approach they took.

The Battle Behind Connor Hellebuyck

The Jets had the best goaltending situation in the NHL last season, winning the William M. Jennings Trophy for the fewest goals allowed in the regular season. The tandem of Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit was dominant and was widely regarded as the best duo in the league.

The problem with having a backup as good as Brossoit is that teams are going to come looking for an upgrade and that’s precisely what happened. Brossoit signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks worth $6.6 million and will likely get more of a split of playing time with Petr Mrazek than he did and would have going forward with Hellebuyck.

Knowing they’ve lost someone they can count on, the Jets turned fairly quickly to a familiar face and to someone with upside. On day one of free agency, they signed long-time farmhand-turned-backup Eric Comrie to a two-year deal. Comrie had spent the last two years with the Buffalo Sabres, registering an 11-16-1 record.

Later in the day, the Jets signed goaltender Kaapo Kähkönen to a one-year contract. Kähkönen spent the last two seasons with the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils, playing parts of two seasons with a struggling Sharks team and then six games with the Devils after being acquired at the 2024 Trade Deadline.

His numbers haven’t looked terrific over the past few years, but that also happens to coincide with the rebuild the Sharks have been undergoing. With the Devils, he looked closer to the form he had with the Minnesota Wild — who drafted im — earlier in his career, putting up a respectable .923 save percentage in six starts.

There will surely be a heated battle for that backup goaltender position, but regardless of who wins that competition, it is going to be very difficult to replace the value they had with Brossoit. The Kähkönen signing makes more sense given the track record and possible reasons for his struggles, but Comrie remains a question mark outside of his familiarity with the organization.

Depth Additions Strengthen the Manitoba Moose

Something the Jets have often done, albeit later in the offseason, is address the organizational depth beyond the NHL club. This remained a constant as they added several depth players who could become key to either a Manitoba Moose Calder Cup run or as injury insurance for the Jets.

Adding Mason Shaw, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, and Haydn Fleury now gives the team an added layer of internal flexibility. All three should play significant roles with the American Hockey League (AHL) Moose, likely taking some of the younger players under their wing. It also goes to show the Jets are looking to prioritize icing a competitive AHL team to help give these young players added experience in the intensity of a playoff series. The Moose have won just one playoff series since returning to Winnipeg ahead of the 2015-16 AHL season.

Now, this isn’t to say these three won’t make at least some impact on the NHL squad, because injuries happen and it’s good to have experience ready to step in. With nearly 500 NHL games between the trio, they aren’t exactly grizzled veterans but have been around for long enough to know what it takes to be the next man up.

DeMelo, Miller Sticking Around While Monahan and Dillon Move On

In addition to adding internally, the Jets also locked up a few of their own while watching others move on. Re-signing Dylan DeMelo and Colin Miller certainly shored up the right side and was clearly a priority for them.

Both are strong defenders, and while usage is a question mark, the next couple of seasons should see some evolving roles for them as they try to find the same defensive successes as last season. With both players seemingly penciled into the opening-night lineup, the entire right side seems set.

The left side, however, will have a different look to it as Brenden Dillon moved on from the Jets on the first day of free agency. While Dylan Samberg will get his shot in the top four with the opening, Dillon’s departure is sure to leave the Jets’ defensive group with a few more question marks. His physical style and leadership qualities were clearly very appreciated on the team, and whether it’s on the ice or not, it’s apparent he will be missed.

Another piece that moved on, while not as tenured as Dillon, was Sean Monahan. Monahan’s addition weeks before the trade deadline helped address a clear need at center for the Jets. He provided some much-needed offense down the middle in the back half of the season but was very quiet in their first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche.

When it came out that Monahan was seeking a five-year contract, a term he ultimately got with the Columbus Blue Jackets, it appeared as if the Jets had dodged a bullet. That term would effectively block the second-line center role for years to come while also banking on Monahan staying healthy, something he has struggled to do over the past several seasons before his full-season effort in 2023-24.

More Moves to Come?

The Jets have continued to address the internal contract discussions, most recently signing restricted free agents (RFAs) Logan Stanley and David Gustafsson to two-year extensions. They still have to sign RFAs Cole Perfetti and Ville Heinola to extensions, and given the tone Cheveldayoff had at his media availability at the Jets’ development camp, that seems like a point of emphasis for them.

They also need to sign recently-acquired defenseman Dylan Coghlan to an extension, although that isn’t expected to be an overly-expensive deal. The Coghlan deal could lead to further trade acquisitions in the future, as it shows their willingness to ask around.

Now, he’s not Ehlers or McGroarty, but both of those players continue to be under the microscope as the summer rolls along. Perhaps they move, or perhaps the Jets continue to look elsewhere for bargain bin free agents.

Free Agency Grade: C

This grade was tough because, on one hand, they didn’t actively address any of their major needs outside of the backup goaltender position. That being said, the lack of major activity saved them from throwing unreasonable contracts out that would undoubtedly cause a great deal of problems in the future.

The depth is good, but doesn’t exactly move the needle for the NHL club. The “C” grade feels fitting for making good minor moves without making a splash to address the major needs. It seems obvious the trade route is going to have to be how those needs are filled.