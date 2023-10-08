Hurricanes’ Line of Aho, Jarvis & Bunting Could Be the Real Deal

The preseason is officially over and games will start to count in a few days. Regular season hockey, specifically Carolina Hurricanes hockey, is finally here. Going into the 2023-24 season, the Hurricanes added some grit to the roster that finished second in the NHL along with making it to the Eastern Conference Final last season. On the top line, Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis had a rotation of players on the left side throughout the season. It seemed like the chemistry did not seem to click for most of the season.

During this past free agency period, the Hurricanes signed Michael Bunting to bolster the top six. He showed over the last two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs that he can play top-line minutes, managing to score 23 goals with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For the Hurricanes, they hope to replicate, or even take it to the next level, with Bunting on the top line with Aho and Jarvis. During the preseason, Bunting was already making an instant impact with the Hurricanes despite not being with his soon-to-be linemates. If he carries that into the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 11 versus the Ottawa Senators with Aho and Jarvis, that line could be the deadliest in the whole league this upcoming season.

A Jarvy Party, Seabass & Now Bunt(ing) Cake?

On Friday, Oct. 6 versus the Nashville Predators to end the preseason, the Hurricanes put the trio of Bunting, Aho, and Jarvis together to get a preview of the top line during 2023-24. Early on, it seemed that the chemistry was showing signs of making a difference albeit against a non-regular Predators team.

As the game progressed, the confidence in that line continued to spark chances for the Hurricanes down the stretch. In the second period, they gained a 2-1 lead after a great battle by Bunting behind the net which led to Aho winning the puck and finishing with Jarvis capitalizing in front of the net. That goal by Jarvis came to fruition when earlier in the game, he set up Bunting for a Grade-A chance that went off the post. From the moment the puck dropped that line was buzzing and just kept at it throughout the game. It was clear that the addition of Bunting had unlocked something with Aho and Jarvis on that top line.

Related: Hurricanes Seeing Immediate Impact of Bunting Addition

Latest News & Highlights

The top line for the Hurricanes wasn’t done as during the third period, already up 3-1 after a Martin Necas goal, Aho tallied his second assist of the game. He set up a nice pass to Bunting which he teed up on to increase the lead to 4-1 and essentially iced the game for Carolina. The Hurricanes ended the preseason with a 4-1 win over Nashville and the top line securing four total points as a unit. If Bunting, Aho, and Jarvis can continue that success into the regular season, there is no telling how far this line can take the Hurricanes.

Possible Big Years Incoming

The Hurricanes coming into the 2023-24 season are hoping to see that line of Bunting, Aho, and Jarvis be the key to taking them to the top of the mountain. Jarvis is coming into the final year of his entry-level contract (ELC) and will be a restricted free agent (RFA) after the season. The hope is to get him extended at some point this season. He finished with 39 points last season although there is a chance he could finish with 50-plus points if he can stay healthy along with Aho and Bunting.

Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

Bunting is starting the first year of his three-year deal that he signed back on the first day of free agency. Last season with the Maple Leafs he finished with 49 points and 23 goals. Like Jarvis, if he can stay healthy all season along with his linemates, there is no reason why he couldn’t finish with 25 to 30 goals and over 60 points.

Related: Hurricanes’ Jarvis Aims for Breakout 2023-24 Season

For the 2023-24 season, Aho is entering the final year of his deal before his new eight-year contract starts next season. He finished last season with 67 points with 36 goals. He was hurt last season and only played 75 games. However, if he can stay healthy all year there is a chance he will tally 80 to 85 points along with scoring 40 to 45 goals.

If all three players manage to stay healthy and keep up the chemistry that fans saw during the last preseason game, this line could carry the Hurricanes into a deep playoff run. The trio combined for four points, and if they can keep that magic going, this could be the toughest line to stop all season around the league. This line could be the real deal and one that could be together for a few years depending on contracts that get signed in the near future.