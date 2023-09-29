Hurricanes’ Jarvis Aims for Breakout 2023-24 Season

The Carolina Hurricanes are the odds-on favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season for the first time in franchise history. The recent additions of Michael Bunting, Dmitry Orlov, and plenty of others will help a team that hopes to climb to the top of the mountain.

Many are wondering if this will be their year after falling in the Eastern Conference Final to the Florida Panthers in 2023. Some think that the Hurricanes can do it, others believe that the New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, and a few others have a better chance. However, the Hurricanes have one of the deepest rosters in the league with loads of talent.

Players like Sebastian Aho or Andrei Svechnikov are recognizable names, and the offseason additions of Bunting and Orlov earned most of the headlines. While there is loads of talent throughout the roster, one player, in particular, is hoping for a breakout season. At 21 years old, Winnipeg native Seth Jarvis is poised to show why Carolina drafted him 13th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Jarvis’ Sophmore Season

Last season, Jarvis managed to avoid a sophomore slump, scoring 14 goals and 25 assists. It was also the first time in his very young career that he played all 82 games.

In his rookie campaign in 2021-22, many thought Jarvis would be sent back to his Western Hockey League (WHL) team, the Portland Winterhawks. However, in training camp, he showed he belonged with the Hurricanes and earned a spot on the roster, scoring 17 goals and 23 assists in 68 games. He bounced around the lineup that season, but last season, he solidified his spot on the top line with Sebastian Aho. The only problem was that they couldn’t find a reliable left-winger for that line, with Teuvo Teravainen struggling and Andrei Svechnikov spending most of the time on the second line.

Even without a stable first-line left-winger, Jarvis had a decent season and earned some time on special teams.

When the Hurricanes inducted goaltender Cam Ward into the team’s Hall of Fame on Feb.16, 2023, Jarvis had the game of his life against the Montreal Canadiens, scoring his first hat trick – his third goal was shorthanded.

On a penalty kill late in the game, Derek Stepan stole the puck and flung it out of the Hurricanes’ zone. Jarvis was in the right place and got behind the Canadiens’ defense for a breakaway. After a slick deke on the Montreal goaltender Sam Montembeault, Jarvis slotted the puck into the net to secure the hat trick. Plays like that show that he can read the game well. Unfortunately, the puck did not go in for him often that season.

However, Jarvis had a remarkable playoff campaign.

Jarvy Party (Playoff Edition)

At 21 years old, the player whom teammates call “Jarvy” had a party in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, finishing with five goals and 10 points in 15 games in just his second postseason appearance.

Jarvis also had eight points in 14 games during the 2022 Playoffs, for an impressive .5 points per game average. Although, if you asked him, he would say that he could have done more.

During the annual end-of-season exit interviews, Jarvis mentioned his plan for the offseason: “Getting stronger is always going to help. I’m tired of being pushed around. I want to fight back a little bit. Hopefully, in three months, I can put on some good weight and muscle. I just want to be a better person, a better human, and a better player. I think that all ties into taking care of myself, my mental health, and being ready for next year.” Even after a solid second season in Carolina, he continues to want to improve.

Jarvis Poised for a Breakout Season

Jarvis is now entering the final year of his entry-level contract (ELC), worth $894,167. After this season, he will become a restricted free agent, but he has two more years of arbitration before he can become an unrestricted free agent.

While his current cap hit only takes up 1.10 percent of the Hurricanes’ salary, Carolina can give Jarvis an extension that will work for both parties. He has shown that he is an up-and-coming star in the league, with 79 points (31 goals and 48 assists) in 150 NHL games – remarkable for a 21-year-old.

I expect Carolina to secure their future star long-term. What will the deal look like? For comparison, Svechnikov and Jesperi Kotkanimei are entering the second season of their eight-year deals, and Aho will start his newly signed eight-year deal next year, so I could see Jarvis earning a three or four-year deal. A four-year deal would end when he is 25. Aho earned his deal at 26, which puts Jarvis in the same age range for his next extension. By that point, he could make a case to earn a similar contract to Aho.

Jarvis has a solid 200-foot game and can play on both special teams. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour knows that whenever he needs someone, Jarvis will be there to answer the call. It will be worth it for management to keep him around for the future.

Jarvis Ready for a Career Year

Expect a huge season from Jarvis in 2023-24. I think he could break 50 points for the first time in his career, and if a Bunting – Aho – Jarvis line stays together all season, and he gets significant power play time, he could even hit 60-plus points.