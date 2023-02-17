Hurricanes’ Jarvis Shines in Win as Trade Deadline Approaches

Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis recorded his first career hat trick to help lead his team to a 6-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night. It was a refreshing performance from the 21-year-old who has struggled to find the net as of late, producing only two goals since Christmas. Jarvis picked an interesting time to have an offensive outburst as trade rumors continue to circulate regarding the Hurricanes’ interest in Timo Meier.

While Jarvis hasn’t been linked directly to these trade discussions, it might take a young top-six forward with high potential to strike a deal for the Sharks’ star forward. He appears to be in the Hurricanes’ long-term plans, however, with forward Max Pacioretty out for the season and the team hungry to hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2006, it’s tough to rule anything out as the trade deadline approaches.

Timo Meier Sweepstakes

TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun reported last week that Carolina along with their Metropolitan Division foe New Jersey Devils were among the several teams “very much interested” in Meier with both teams looking to make him a key piece of their future with an extension. The Hurricanes currently lead the division with 80 points, but the Devils are following closely behind with 75 points. This trade could go a long way to deciding who the Stanley Cup favorite is heading into the postseason.

Sharks haven't given permission yet to Timo Meier's camp to speak directly to teams (about an extension). The expectation is that will happen closer to trade offers being firmed up. Devils and 'Canes still among several teams very much interested in Meir depending on extension… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 11, 2023

It would be hard to imagine the Hurricanes not being the Stanley Cup favorite if they can add Meier to their already strong lineup, especially if they can make the deal happen without giving up Jarvis. Meier currently has 52 points in 55 games played, highlighted by 31 goals scored. In a perfect world, I’m sure Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell would love to get this trade done by offering a top prospect, middle tier prospect, and potentially their 2023 first-round pick. Meier would be well worth the haul, he’s a strong-scoring winger that is also an above-average defender. Meier’s former teammate and current Hurricanes’ defenceman Brent Burns could be a key piece to their hopes of landing him once the Sharks allow Meier’s camp to reach out to suitors.

Hurricanes Shouldn’t Consider Moving Jarvis

While I will concede that landing Meier would make the Hurricanes one of, if not the strongest Stanley Cup contender, I don’t think Waddell and company should consider moving their young forward in the deal. While Jarvis hasn’t played up to the level he displayed in his rookie campaign in which he produced 40 points, he continues to show glimpses of how special he could be deeper into his career. The hat trick against the Canadiens on Thursday night was the latest display of his extremely high potential.

Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

I believe it would be a mistake to not keep the core forward group consisting of Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, Martin Necas, and Jarvis together for the foreseeable future as the Hurricanes continue to pursue a Stanley Cup under the guidance of head coach Rod Brind’Amour.

Interesting Weeks Ahead

With just a little over two weeks remaining until the trade deadline, it will be fascinating to watch things unfold regarding the Meier situation as well as other potential moves that could arise in the coming days for the Hurricanes. At the end of the day, and as I argued a couple of weeks ago, I fully believe that they will be one of the Stanley Cup favorites regardless of whether they make a big splash acquisition or decide to roll the dice with their current roster.