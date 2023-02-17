Canucks News & Rumors: Boeser, Demko, Schenn & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Pittsburgh Penguins are a team interested in Brock Boeser. Meanwhile, Thatcher Demko denies making a trade request. Also, Luke Schenn will not be a healthy scratch as the March 3rd Trade Deadline approaches.

Penguins Interested in Boeser

Frank Seravalli joined Halford & Brough on Sportsnet 650 on Thursday and stated the Penguins are intrigued by Boeser since they have money coming off the books in the following two seasons. The Penguins have $19.259 million in cap space next season, with seven pending unrestricted free agents heading into the offseason.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Servalli adds the Canucks are willing to retain up to $1 million in Boeser’s cap hit. The forward signed a three-year deal with an annual average value of $6.650 million. Teams are hesitant on trading for the forward due to the high cap hit. Additionally, the price of return on Boeser will increase from a third-round pick to a second-rounder. Boeser could see a return to his scoring ways if he is traded to a team like the Penguins, as he’ll play alongside all-time greats in Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Demko Denies Trade Request

Demko denied rumors that he requested a trade on Tuesday. Two weeks ago, on The Athletic’s VANcast, Farhan Lalji said that he heard from people close to Demko that the goaltender didn’t want to be in Vancouver as he isn’t enamoured with the market, scrutiny and the organization. The 27-year-old commented on the situation.

“It was a little frustrating for me,” Demko said. “I’m not even here to defend myself. I’m on the sidelines and start seeing that stuff pop up. It’s not true.”

Related: Canucks’ Targets in Potential Demko Trade with Penguins

Latest News & Highlights

“I’ve seen a few things floating around. I’ve never said that, not even to my wife or anyone close to my circle.”

Despite Demko denying a trade request, there are reports teams around the NHL have called with interest in the goalie. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman believes the Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings and Penguins are teams in on the netminder.

Demko suffered a lower-body injury in early December and has been out of action since. However, he’s returned to practice and could serve as the backup goalie this weekend.

Schenn Won’t Be a Healthy Scratch

As the trade deadline approaches, most teams elect to scratch players involved in trade talks. However, the Canucks are not planning on keeping Schenn out of games leading up to the deadline, as he plans to play every night.

Luke Schenn, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Canucks are deciding against labelling Schenn a healthy scratch as they aren’t sure if they’ll trade him. The organization traded captain Bo Horvat, while Schenn is a leader that fills the void he left. Also, new head coach Rick Tocchet values his presence, according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun. The defenceman has told the team he is willing to sign an extension. However, extending the 33-year-old instead of trading him while retooling isn’t the best move for the Canucks. The club can add an asset for an older player.

Ekman-Larsson & Lazar Injured

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Curtis Lazar left the game against the New York Rangers on Wednesday with lower-body injuries. Ekman-Larsson left after attempting to hit Vladimir Tarasenko during his last shift in the first period, while Lazar left in the third. The blueliner is unlikely to play in the Canucks game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, while Lazar is questionable.

Canucks Top-5 Odds in Lottery

While the Canucks as an organization are hoping to retool their roster, the fanbase is hoping for a rebuild. The Canucks are now in the bottom-5 of the league, which puts them in the top-5 for the 2023 Draft Lottery. Since the start of the new year, they have had a league-worst 5-13-1 record, giving them a 21-30-4 record.

The Canucks have an 8.5% chance of acquiring the first overall pick as of Feb. 16. Landing a top-4 spot would be ideal as they will have an opportunity to select Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli, Leo Carlsson and Matvei Michkov. The Canucks have one of the worst prospects pools in the NHL, and landing one of those four players will be a boost to the franchise moving forward.