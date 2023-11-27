Hurricanes’ Svechnikov Completes Comeback Win vs Blue Jackets

If you ever ask any Carolina Hurricanes fan what game they thought turned around the 2023-24 season, the one on Sunday, Nov. 26 might be the most common answer. The Hurricanes hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets to finish off their five-game homestand. Carolina was looking to bounce back from their 8-2 loss on Friday, Nov. 24 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. What proceeded on Sunday night was a game for the ages that once again involved the Blue Jackets. The dramatics went from zero to 37 in an epic comeback that will live on forever.

Hurricanes and Blue Jackets in Epic Goalie Duel

For most of the game, the fans were witnessing a vintage goalie duel between the Hurricanes and the Blue Jackets. Elvis Merzlikins and Pyotr Kochetkov were swapping huge save after huge save throughout the game. Both goalies were in the midst of duel shutouts through the first two periods of the game. There were times when either team could have had the breakthrough goal, unfortunately, that was not the case in this one.

Pyotr Kochetkov, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When the dust settled, Kochetkov ended the night saving 21 of 23 shots and had a .913 save percentage (SV%). Merzlikins finished with saving 40 of 43 and had a .930 SV% to end an epic night for both goalies. Tip of the cap to both of these young guys for putting on a show for the fans. Once again, Merzlikins showed up to give it his all versus Carolina. Big props to him. Kochetkov on the flip side played his heart out and wanted to get the huge win for the Hurricanes and the fans. Massive props to both goalies. Now, if the two goalies played 40 minutes of shutout hockey, how did it end the way it did?

Third Period Thriller

As mentioned earlier, the game was scoreless going into the third period. Carolina was outshooting Columbus 27-16 going into the potential final frame of the game. It felt like whoever scored first could win the game. At first, it seemed that way especially when the Blue Jackets scored just 13 seconds into the third period. It was an unfortunate bounce as the puck went off of Brady Skjei’s stick and bounced off Kochetkov’s shoulder ending up in the back of the net. It only got worse as Columbus doubled their lead 6:41 into the period as a shot from Johnny Gaudreau went off of Skjei and Sean Kuraly to make it 2-0. None of the goals were Kochetkov’s fault because there was nothing he could do when the bounces were literally and figuratively in favor of Columbus.

Related: Hurricanes Make Wise Decision by Committing to Brady Skjei

Latest News & Highlights

As the period went on, there was a sense that the Hurricanes were pushing to just get the first one to get back in the game. After what felt like an eternity, they caught a break. Just past halfway into the third period, Jesperi Kotkaniemi got the Hurricanes their first goal of the game. After some board battles, Teuvo Teravainen with great spatial awareness found Kotkaniemi alone in the slot. Kotkaniemi settled it down, collected himself, and sniped the puck top shelf over Merzlikins to cut the Blue Jackets’ lead in half.

Kotkaniemi’s seventh goal of the season was a big one that got Carolina back into the game. They finally figured out Merzlikins who was frustrating them all game up until this point. All they needed was the crucial game-tying goal to make this really a game once again. Luckily for the Hurricanes, it did not take long for them to get that much-needed game-tying goal.

Just over six minutes later, the hockey gods were looking upon Skjei’s bad luck and rewarded him for his efforts to correct the bad bounces. The initial shot came from Andrei Svechnikov who was still looking for his first goal of the season. He shot the puck that ended up bouncing off of a few bodies and skates especially Seth Jarvis who had multiple chances in the game. As fate would have it, the puck ended up on Skjei’s stick and he was able to backhand the puck into the net squeezing by Merzlikins. The game was tied, and the relief was shown on him as he made up for the two pucks bouncing off of him to get the equalizer.

There was a feeling of the game going up a notch as PNC Arena went into a frenzy when Skjei scored the game-tying goal. He is in the last year of his current contract and is looking to possibly get an extension with the Hurricanes. After 20 games into the season, he is currently sitting with three goals and 11 assists for 14 points. Safe to say that if he keeps this pace up, he has a reason to get that extension with the Hurricanes. It could look like a three or four-year deal worth possibly $5.5 million per season.

After the goal was scored, there was a chance of the game going into overtime just because of how the tide was shifting to the Hurricanes. However, the person whom players and fans call “Mista Svechnikov” had other plans.

Mista Svechnikov is Clutch

Coming into the game, Svechnikov was looking for his first goal of the season. In the 11 previous games that he’s played in after missing the start of the season since having knee surgery back in March, he was looking to get the monkey off of his back. Up until then, he had seven assists in 11 games but no goals. There was a sense that he was close but could not get the luck for one to go. Frustration was settling in for him as each game passed.

Related: Hurricanes’ Svechnikov is Team’s X-Factor in 2023-24

Earlier in the third period he did get an assist on the Skeji goal to push his assist streak to four games. As the third period wore on, especially after the two Hurricanes goals to tie the game, he was getting closer and closer to achieving that first goal of the season. Luckily for him, the chance finally paid off and it came in a big way for him.

If people thought that PNC Arena was loud after the Skeji goal, it almost felt like the roof blew off the building. It had to be the loudest goal of the season at the arena after the Svechnikov go-ahead goal. Everyone could tell that he wanted that one and when it was scored, the mood around Svechnikov was one of relief. The sense that the puck finally went in was what he needed. Plus, it being the eventual game-winning goal was even better for the guy who wanted to prove that he would find the back of the net.

The horn sounded to end the epic comeback for the Hurricanes. There was no sign of quit in the Hurricanes as they stormed back from being down 2-0 to win the game 3-2 in a dramatic comeback. This could be the game that the team and Hurricanes fans point to and say this was the boost needed to turn the season around. Carolina is now 12-8-0 on the season and ended the five-game homestand on a high note. This has the potential to be the start of an epic run for the Hurricanes.

What is Next for the Hurricanes?

The Hurricanes don’t have a game on Monday, Nov. 27 but they will possibly travel that day as they face the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, Nov. 28. It will be their last road game for the month of November. It’s funny how the schedule makers in the NHL planted a road game in the middle of six home games in the final three weeks of November. Carolina had seven games to finish the month and they played six at home with a random road game thrown in at the tail end of it. Needless to say, this is the game that the Hurricanes need to build off after their epic comeback win versus the Blue Jackets.

Earlier in the homestand, the Flyers ruined the Hurricanes’ start to the home run by beating them 3-1 on Nov. 15. This is a great opportunity to return the favor in Philadephia on Tuesday night. It should be another classic battle between the two Metro Division foes who are fighting to stay in the top three spots. There is a good chance they will see Carter Hart in the net for the Flyers. For the Hurricanes, only time will tell before the puck drops on Tuesday.