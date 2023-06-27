Islanders & Flames Can Be Ideal Trade Partners

The New York Islanders enter this offseason with the hopes of adding one or two pieces to a contending roster to put them over the top next year. They made the playoffs this season but were eliminated in the First Round by the Carolina Hurricanes and must add a few players to a strong core to make a run at the Stanley Cup.

Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames are heading in the opposite direction this offseason. They missed the playoffs last year and fired head coach Darryl Sutter, while general manager Brad Treliving left on his own terms. They replaced them with GM Craig Conroy and head coach Ryan Huska. This offseason, they could potentially move on from a lot of their star veteran players with the hopes of adding prospects and draft assets to compete in the future.

The Islanders have a handful of players they can target on the Flames, and more importantly, the two teams can be ideal trade partners. While Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello tends to avoid making splash moves, if the right offer is on the table, he’ll take advantage.

Islanders Make a Splash With a Toffoli Addition

The big news in recent weeks has been that top-six forward Tyler Toffoli has been put on the trade block. The team is looking to move on from a star player in the final year of his contract with the hopes of rebuilding and can field a strong return this summer in a trade. Toffoli is 31 years old but coming off a career year where he scored 34 goals and 39 assists on a Flames team that otherwise played poorly.

Tyler Toffoli, Calgary Flames (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Islanders would have to give up plenty for a player of Toffoli’s caliber, even if he is a one-year rental. The asking price would be at least a second-round selection and possibly a prospect in a deal as well. Lamoriello would be reluctant to move on from his second-round selection in this year’s draft, a class that is filled with elite talent. But to help the team win now, he would do so. If the Islanders can’t put together a strong deal before the draft, they would likely offer a selection in next year’s draft, which could sway the Flames if it is in the first round.

While the Islanders would give up a lot for Toffoli, the move would be worth it. With 227 goals and 239 assists in his career, he’s proven that he can not only create scoring chances but find the back of the net himself if needed. He’s a versatile forward that can play multiple positions and adapt to the opposition, making him the type of player Lamoriello would love to add to the forward unit. Toffoli’s versatility has made him a valuable skater in the playoffs, as he helped the Los Angeles Kings win the Stanley Cup in 2014 and has helped multiple teams make deep playoff runs.

Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders attends the 2019 NHL Draft (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Toffoli would play on the wing on either Brock Nelson’s line or Bo Horvat’s line and benefit from both center’s skill sets. He can find open shots on the wing with Nelson handling the puck, and with Horvat looking for open shots in the offensive zone, he can create scoring opportunities. Toffoli is the player that would make the Islanders bonafide playoff contenders and would solidify their playoff spot in a competitive Eastern Conference.

Islanders Can Add Hanifin to Boost Defense

Noah Hanifin is in the final year of his contract, making him another player Conroy will consider trading this offseason. While the Flames defense struggled this year, allowing 3.01 goals per game, he was one of their bright spots. He played in 81 games and averaged a career-high 22:39 ice time while contributing 4.2 defensive point shares and 129 blocked shots.

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Flames can get a strong return for Hanifin, and the asking price would likely be a first-round pick. The Islanders don’t have a first-round pick in this year’s draft because of the Horvat trade, but they have one in next year’s draft and would likely have to move it to acquire Hanifin. However, the move would round out the defense for a team looking to make a run at the Cup.

Hanifin hasn’t been an elite two-way player, scoring only 49 goals and 190 assists in his eight-year career, a concern for the Islanders, who are looking to add a scoring presence from the point. That said, he has been one of the more reliable skaters defensively, contributing 24.6 defensive point shares in his career. Additionally, he adds speed to the defense, and at 26 years old, he’s entering the prime of his career. Hanifin would give the Islanders multiple great defensive pairings, and he’d be a great player to replace Scott Mayfield, who is heading for free agency and unlikely to re-sign.

Islanders Weighing the Cost of Adding Lindholm

The Islanders have no shortage of center depth, and on the contrary, they might have too many players on their roster at the position. Horvat, Nelson, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and Casey Cizikas are all under contract for multiple seasons, and Mathew Barzal, who is a natural center, moved to the wing this season. The surplus at the position would indicate that Lamoriello would prefer to add a winger this offseason instead. That said, if Elias Lindholm is made available for a trade, the Islanders would consider adding him to their forward unit.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Lindholm is arguably the best skater on the Flames. He scored 22 goals and 42 assists this year and has 203 goals and 310 assists in his career. Along with his offensive production, he’s a great defensive center who was a Selke Trophy finalist after the 2021-22 season. The Flames would like to keep him on the roster next year and long-term, but he’s in the final year of his contract, and a trade could help kickstart the team’s rebuild. The Islanders would have to give up their first-round selection in next year’s draft and a prospect like Robin Salo to make the trade, but adding a top-six forward who can do it all would be worth it.

Flames Could Add Pageau in a Deal

The Islanders are looking to add one or two players this offseason to strengthen their roster. However, they are pressed against the salary cap and might have to move on from one to two players to make a blockbuster trade. The player they will look to trade is Pageau, who is making $5 million per year for the next three years. If they can find a team willing to take on his contract, it opens the door for a big move where they can acquire a star.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Flames don’t appear like a team that would want to add a veteran this offseason. However, Pageau is the type of player that can help with a rebuild. He’s a two-way player who has a great veteran presence, and he can center the second line if needed. The Flames might look to start from scratch, but a player worth adding to help them rebound is Pageau.

Other Moves the Islanders & Flames Can Make

The Islanders could look to add Flames goaltender Dan Vladar in a trade with the hopes that he can become Ilya Sorokin’s backup. While he struggled in the net this year with a .894 save percentage (SV%), a 2.87 goals-against average (GAA) on 667 shots and minus-7.1 goals saved above average (GSAA), he would play a minimal role with the Islanders. Sorokin is coming off a Vezina Trophy-caliber season and is the primary starter, and the team only needs a goaltender that can start occasionally, making Vladar an ideal option.

The Flames will also look to add one of the Islanders’ top prospects in a trade. While the Islanders’ prospect pool is one of the worst in the NHL, they have a few skaters that can not only make it to the NHL but become valuable skaters in the near future. The Flames will look to target William Dufour, as he can add a shooting presence on the wing, and to strengthen the defense, they will look to add Robin Salo in a deal.

This offseason, all eyes will be on Toffoli. However, the Islanders and the Flames can make plenty of moves that could benefit both sides. A trade can help the Islanders keep contending for the playoffs next year, and the Flames can kickstart their rebuild with the right return.