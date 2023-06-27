Oilers’ McDavid Inexplicably Shafted During Hart Trophy Voting

In the world of the NHL, there are few players who possess the sheer skill and dominance of Connor McDavid. After unanimously claiming the Hart Trophy in the 2020-21 season, McDavid came remarkably close to achieving the same feat once again in 2022-23. After being awarded the Hart Trophy for the most valuable player the voting results were revealed and his near-unanimous victory was marred by one controversial vote that left McDavid just a single vote away from sweeping the field.

What’s more inexplicable, it isn’t so much that McDavid didn’t get all the first-place votes, it’s that the member of PHWA who didn’t give top spot honors to the Edmonton Oilers’ superstar, voted him fifth. It was a clear and direct shot at McDavid. Either that or it was a stand against the rest of the writers who didn’t vote for David Pastrnak.

** Author’s Update: The results of the voting have been revealed. It was not a writer from the Boston area, but one out of Pittsburgh. I will not reveal the name here, but if you want to see the results of the Hart Trophy voting, you can do so at this link.

Almost Unanimous But Ruined By Someone With an Agenda

Of the 196 ballots cast for the Hart Trophy, McDavid received an astounding 195 first-place votes, accumulating a staggering total of 1,951 voting points. The only blemish on his otherwise pristine record came from one vote that placed him fifth. To make matters intriguing, this fifth-place vote coincided with a first-place vote for Pastrnak, who ranked second in the overall voting.

This writer may want the attention that’s going to come with such a decision, but they may not considering they’re about to get leveled with accusations and angry responses. Either way, their decision has already gotten a reaction and this person might have some explaining to do. It will be hard to imagine a scenario where that explanation convinces anyone this wasn’t a targeted attempt to ruin the results.

As Jeff Veillette writes, “The writer who put McDavid 5th on his Hart Ballot is the same writer who left both Matthews and McDavid off his ballot last year. Maybe it’s a good idea to not give him the satisfaction of his name being out there this time, because it’s clearly what he wants.”

Controversy and Outrage Over the McDavid Slight

The hockey community, including fans and members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA), took to social media Monday night to express their outrage over the singular vote that denied McDavid a unanimous victory. Many argued that this was a deliberate attempt to undermine the obvious choice for the award. Some even went as far as demanding that the individual responsible for the vote be banned from future voting. The consensus among critics was that voting McDavid fifth was a clear disservice to the spirit of the award and the integrity of the voting process.

If it proves true that the voter who did this did so with the intention to mess with the results and take away McDavid’s unanimous win, that voter should be banned from ever getting to vote again. Granted, they can always claim they thought Pastrnak deserved the win, but it will be hard to justify voting four others over McDavid without exposing themselves as someone who messed with the integrity that comes with the privilege of getting to contribute to the process.

This Shouldn’t Be About Favorites

The Hart Memorial Trophy is bestowed upon the NHL’s most valuable player, recognizing exceptional skill, impact, and contributions to their team. While McDavid has already secured one Hart Trophy, this close call serves as a reminder of just how dominant a season he had. With 153 points in 82 games, he blew away the rest of the league and many players who had shattered personal bests. The fact that Leon Draisaitl, McDavid’s teammate and another formidable player, finished seventh in the voting, but finished second in the scoring race further emphasizes the exceptional performances exhibited by McDavid throughout the season. That McDavid finished 40 points better than Pastrnak means there should have been no doubt about the voting on this.

While the controversial fifth-place vote stirred controversy and demands for stricter voting regulations, it should not overshadow the remarkable achievements of McDavid and the immense value he brings to the game.