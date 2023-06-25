Oilers News & Rumors: Broberg, Kostin, McDavid

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, the NHL Draft is right around the corner and teams are starting to gear up by making trades. Are the Oilers in any of these conversations? There is talk that Philip Broberg might be a player the Oilers consider moving, while GM Ken Holland works to get a deal done with Klim Kostin. Meanwhile, the NHL Awards take place on Monday and the Oilers have a chance at walking away with some gold. Finally, a congratulations goes out to Connor McDavid who got engaged to long-time girlfriend Lauren Kyle this week.

Could Broberg Be Traded This Week?

According to Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal, there are whispers that the Oilers might be talking with teams about a possible trade that would see prospect defenseman Philip Broberg leave the organization in a trade. It would have to be a significant deal with Holland having secured a lead on an upgraded defenseman.

He writes:

There are some murmurs out there that Phillip Broberg could be part of a deal if the circumstances (and return) were right. I wrote last week that if Broberg is not going to play a regular shift in Edmonton, perhaps he should do so in Bakersfield. Not everyone agrees and that is fine. My point was that he needs to play. But the Oilers are in the business of winning and winning now. I like Philip Broberg lots. But if Broberg is not a significant part of that “win now” equation, then it is really difficult to rule out a deal including him that could bring back an asset that would play every night. It is a tough damn business sometimes. source – ‘The Edmonton Oilers should return most of their 2022-23 roster…if the price is right: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 06/25/2023

There has been a flurry of trade action this week and deals that are being worked on that haven’t quite come through. The Philadelphia Flyers and St. Louis Blues are active, and it remains to be seen if the Oilers are among the teams trying to get something done ahead of the NHL Entry Draft.

Klim Kostin is Unlikely to Leave for the KHL

Leavins also pointed to the unrest in Russia and noted that the lack of safety and security offered by going to the KHL might mean it’s easier for the Oilers to leverage an extension with forward Klim Kostin. There was talk he might think about going back to Russia if he couldn’t get a decent deal from the Oilers, who value him, but not past a certain dollar figure.

Klim Kostin, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic wrote last week that the ideal compromise is a two-year agreement for an annual cap hit of no more than $1.5 million. He added:

Is that enough to keep Kostin around? There could be some interest in the 24-year-old winger from KHL teams. Now, Kostin has expressed nothing but fondness for being an Oiler and living in Edmonton. But could a bigger offer — if one comes his way — sway him in another direction? source – ‘What I’m hearing about the Oilers 2.0: Evan Bouchard offer sheet? Klim Kostin to KHL?’ – Daniel Nugent-Bowman – The Athletic – 06/15/2023

Congratulations to Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid is now officially off the market. However, this time it’s not in the context of trades or free agency commonly associated with hockey players. Instead, it’s in the realm of relationships as McDavid recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Kyle. The good news was shared with the public through Kyle’s Instagram account on a Saturday afternoon, where she posted photos capturing the special moment when McDavid asked the important question.

Congratulations to McDavid and Kyle who look extremely happy together. It’s a big off-season for the Oilers’ captain, in more ways than one. The NHL Awards take place on Monday and all eyes are on McDavid as the 26-year-old superstar is poised to add more prestigious accolades to his already impressive collection. McDavid is the clear favorite to secure his third Hart Trophy, which honors the NHL’s most valuable player. Additionally, he is a strong contender for the Ted Lindsay Award, a title bestowed upon the league’s most outstanding player as voted by the NHL Players’ Association.