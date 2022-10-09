3 Fun Facts About Winnipeg Jets’ Cole Perfetti

As the regular season quickly approaches for the Winnipeg Jets, Cole Perfetti is consistently proving he deserves a spot on the roster. The 20-year-old from Whitby, ON continues to impress Jets fans in the preseason. Here are three fun facts you should know about the likely future Jet.

1. Perfetti’s Saginaw Success

If Perfetti’s Ontario Hockey League (OHL) history is any indication of what’s to come in the NHL, all signs point upwards. After being selected fifth overall by the Saginaw Spirit in 2018, the rookie wasn’t shy in his first season with the franchise, earning 74 points in 63 games setting a rookie franchise record.

Cole Perfetti, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In the following season, the 2020 first-round Jets draft pick set the bar even higher for Spirit players, setting a new franchise record of 111 points in 61 games. The closest to that total on the roster was Cole Coskey with 90 points.

Not only does Perfetti give it his all on the ice, but in his academics as well. In 2020, he was named the Canadian Hockey League’s (CHL) Scholastic Player of the Year, earning an overall academic average of 93 percent. He was enrolled in seven University-level courses at the time.

Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey of the Prince Albert Raiders was a recipient of this same award in 2013. Connor McDavid was also a recipient, being granted the achievement in back-to-back years just before he was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in 2015.

2. Jets’ Prospect Has Established His Own Foundation – Fetts’ Friends

Before even making it to the big leagues, Perfetti decided to establish his own non-profit organization called Fetts’ Friends. His foundation took action during the pandemic, helping those through their struggles.

On April 30, 2020, Fetts’ Friends and Perfetti announced a partnership with Bringer Inn, a restaurant in Saginaw (where the prospect was playing at the time) and Covenant Health Care. The partnership worked to provide meals to employees working in Environmental Service and Supply Chain departments.

Corporate relations officer for Covenant HealthCare Foundation Aimme Minard said, “We are thrilled Cole and Saginaw Spirit Foundation chose to recognize Covenant HealthCare Environmental Service and Supply Chain employees as some of our hardworking, essential non-clinical employees and treat them to lunch.”

Cole Perfetti, Team OHL (Luke Durda/OHL Images)

Speaking on his foundation’s efforts Perfetti said, “It’s important to me to be able to give back to the community, they support us so much, without the fans, the community, the Spirit wouldn’t be a team, wouldn’t be a franchise, so without them, we wouldn’t be able to function.”

The NHL newbie surely understands the importance of connecting with his hockey community.

3. Perfetti’s Parents Nearly Missed Their Son’s NHL Debut

A hockey player’s first NHL game is something they will never forget and Perfetti’s experience was no exception. He made his NHL debut against the Anaheim Ducks on October 13, 2021, almost exactly one year ago. Not knowing for sure if he would be called up to play, the eager player packed his bags assuming he would be hitting the road with the Jets.

When he got the call his parents instantly purchased plane tickets, but they almost missed their flight due to the dreaded customs line. Gary Drysdale, the father of Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale (who was also Perfetti’s teammate at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship) quickly took action.

Drysdale told the pilot the Jets’ current no. 91’s parents were going to miss the flight and needed to make it to their son’s first NHL game. The pilot held the flight until they boarded and even added a congratulatory announcement over the PA system for all passengers to hear.

Perfetti’s career has been nothing short of entertaining so far. Let’s hope it continues as he proves himself worthy of wearing the Jets jersey for the 2022-23 season.