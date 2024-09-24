Keller’s OT Goal Gives Utah 3-2 Preseason Win Over Kings

The early NHL preseason games aren’t considered that important as they are more of a way to provide experience for the younger and unproven players. However, Monday night’s game against the LA Kings was an important one for the Utah Hockey Club. It was the team’s first-ever game in Utah and the Delta Center. As the game went on, it would be one fans would remember forever. Here are some takeaways from Utah’s 3-2 overtime win against the Kings.

Lawson Crouse Makes History Again

Back in 2022, Lawson Crouse became the first player for the Arizona Coyotes to score in Mullett Arena during a 3-2 OT loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Fast forward two seasons later, the man nicknamed “the Sheriff” has made NHL history again by becoming the first Utah player to score in Delta Center.

A lethal power play helped set up Crouse’s goal. Matias Maccelli got it to Sean Druzi who slid it right across the top of the crease for an easy tap-in goal for Crouse. Maccelli and Durzi wouldn’t stay quiet after that as they assisted on Alex Kerfoot’s power play goal later that period to put Utah up 2-0. The Finnish forward also scored one of the goals in the shootout after the game.

The power play was one of the strongest parts of Utah’s game. It seemed like every time they were on the man advantage, the Kings would lose complete control of the game. In the end, Utah went two for four on the power play. Meanwhile, they also gave up a goal on the penalty kill as Alex Turcotte tied the game midway through the second period.

Clayton Keller Wins it for the Fans

Tied at two going into overtime, there were plenty of favorites to win the game for both sides. Crouse, Maccelli, and Durzi had been playing well for Utah while Turcotte and Francesco Pinelli were the Kings’ best players. However, it was one of Utah’s biggest stars who sent fans home happy.

Free agent signing Kevin Stenlund won an important faceoff right off the bat which helped set up Utah for success. After grabbing the puck behind his net, Carter George mishandled the puck and sent it flying to Clayton Keller who scored with a nice wrist shot.

Keller had been practicing the shot in practice that morning so it’s safe to say he’ll be using it again. While he won the game in OT, it was Stenlund who ended the preseason shootout after a backhand shot sailed past George.

Both Connor Ingram and Matt Villalta looked great in their preseason debuts. The 2024 Bill Masterton Trophy winner did allow two goals in the second period but both were more of the defense’s fault. Villalta didn’t allow a single goal in the third and only gave up one in the shootout after Keller’s overtime winner.

The Utah Hockey Club salutes the fans after defeating the Los Angeles Kings in overtime in a preseason game on September 23, 2024 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

While Keller didn’t have any other points in the game, he showed Utah fans why he’s the highest-paid player on the team. His hard work was seen throughout the game and cumulated in his OT winner. He’ll be someone fans will want to keep their eyes on as he’s one of the most fun players to watch in the Central Division.

Delta Center Was Electric

There’s no other way to say it. The atmosphere in Delta Center was unbelievable. Fans quickly packed the building and nearly sold it out. Chants like “Let’s go Utah” kept roaring throughout the building. Even from the televised version of the game, the crowd sometimes drowned out play-by-play announcer Matt McConnell’s voice. Some would’ve even said it felt more like a regular season game than a preseason game.

Besides Keller’s OT winner, fans were the loudest after Crouse scored the first goal of the game. Right after play resumed, Liam O’Brien, who has quickly become a popular player in Salt Lake City, dropped the gloves, ramping up the energy inside the arena even more. Minutes later, Travis Barron fought Jack Studnicka to put the Utah crowd over the edge.

It was an incredible environment even when Utah struggled. It must’ve felt good for the players considering this is the biggest arena they’ve called home since 2022 when they last played in Gila River Arena in Arizona. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait two weeks to see the team play in Delta Center again. Utah will only play one more home preseason game in the state which will be at the Maverik Center: home of the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL.

Utah continues their perfect record in the preseason, sitting now at 2-0-0. Meanwhile, the Kings fall to 0-0-1. Utah will have a three-day break before traveling to T-Mobile Arena to play the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights are currently 1-0-0 after taking down 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks 4-2.