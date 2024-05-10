Lightning Players Participating in the 2024 IIHF World Championship

The 2024 IIHF World Championship is set to begin in Czechia on Friday when sixteen countries will battle for the men’s world championship crown. The competition is not without its Tampa Bay Lightning representation. Four players will represent three countries on the international stage: Victor Hedman (Sweden), Mikey Eyssimont (USA), Nick Paul (Canada) and Brandon Hagel (Canada).

Good luck to our guys playing in the IIHF World Championship! pic.twitter.com/MssL3MVt4b — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 10, 2024

Here’s a deep dive into the Lightning participants and their international experience heading into the competition.

Victor Hedman (Sweden)

The Lightning’s top defenseman returns to the World Championship after seven years. The last time was in 2017 when Sweden won it all. In that tournament, Hedman opened the scoring with a short-handed goal in the gold-medal game against Canada. Sweden won 2-1 in the shootout, while Hedman finished the tournament with two goals and two assists.

Per NHL Insider Chris Johnston, Hedman will serve as an alternate captain for Sweden – he’s worn the “A” for the Lightning for years.

Erik Karlsson will serve as Sweden's captain at the IIHF World Hockey Championship. Victor Hedman and Lucas Raymond are the alternate captains. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 10, 2024

Hedman returned to form this season after a down year in 2022-23. He finished with 76 points in 78 games.

Even though he should get the spot, Hedman has some stiff competition to be part of Sweden’s top defensive pairing. Eric Karlsson is a lock and Raymond had a strong season. If Hedman is paired with Karlsson, it will be because of his veteran (and championship) experience, and his hardware – he has won a Norris Trophy and a Conn Smythe Award.

Mikey Eyssimont (USA)

Eyssimont is representing the USA for the second straight year. Last year, the Lightning forward played nine games for Team USA, scoring a goal and two assists. His lone goal came in the semi-final against Team Germany. Eyssimont put the USA up 3-2 in the game.

However, Germany tied it late in the third period and won 4-3 in overtime to advance to the gold-medal match. The USA finished in fourth place.

Eyssimont will face off against his Lightning teammate, Hedman, in the opening game against Team Sweden on Friday.

During the 2023-24 season, Eyssimont became a mainstay in the Lightning lineup. He tallied 25 points, including 11 goals – two were game-winners – in 81 games. He also provided some defense with 31 blocked shots and 135 hits.

Eyssimont will likely assume a similar role to the one he plays in Tampa Bay as a bottom-six enforcer. He’ll get on the scoresheet if the moment is right, but he’s there to ensure his fellow Americans aren’t being pushed around.

Nick Paul and Brandon Hagel (Canada)

Nick Paul and Brandon Hagel will team up to represent Canada in the WC for the second time – the two forwards were teammates in the 2021 tournament.

In 2021, Paul played 10 games, scoring two goals and four points. He also represented Canada at the 2015 World Junior Championships, scoring three goals in seven games.

Nick Paul, pictured with the Tampa Bay Lightning will compete for Team Canada (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

During the 2023-24 NHL season, Paul had career highs in goals (24), assists (22) and points (46).

Hagel is also making his second appearance in the competition. He played 10 games in 2021 but never found his way onto the scoresheet. Since then, he’s stepped up his game, giving Canada every reason to give him another go.

Hagel played in all 82 games for the Lightning in 2023-24 and, like Paul, had career highs in every scoring category with 26 goals, 49 assists and 75 points. At first thought, it would make sense to play these two on the same line, but they didn’t typically play on the same line with the Lightning last season.

Both have a solid shot at playing in the top-six, considering Team Canada’s lineup. Hagel’s 75-point season, one of the strongest performances among forwards on the roster in 2023-24, should easily have him on the top line.

Where to Watch 2024 WC

IIHF World Championship will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, while all Team USA games will air on NHL Network in the United States, with other select games on ESPN+.