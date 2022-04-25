Longest Point Streaks in Florida Panthers Franchise History

As the 2021-22 NHL regular season approaches the finish line, the playoff-bound Florida Panthers are one of the hottest teams in the league. They won a franchise record 13 games in a row before an 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. The win streak has helped them take a four-point lead over the Colorado Avalanche in the Presidents’ Trophy race with three games remaining

The Panthers’ recently-snapped winning streak is the longest in franchise history, while their 13-game point streak is tied for the longest in franchise history. Here is a look at the longest point streaks in Florida Panthers history, two of which have been accomplished this season.

13 Consecutive Games (2015-16, 2021-22)

The 2015-16 season was the only season prior to this one in which the Panthers eclipsed 100 points. Led by head coach Gerard Gallant, 43-year-old forward Jaromir Jagr, and 36-year-old goaltender Roberto Luongo, Florida went 47-26-9 (103) points, good for first place in the Atlantic Division. The success didn’t carry over to the postseason, as the Panthers lost in six games to the New York Islanders in the first round.

The most prolific stretch of that regular season was between Dec. 15, 2015, and Jan. 10, 2016, when the Panthers won 12 straight games. The streak featured six victories of two goals or more, two shutouts, and two shootouts, which occurred Dec. 20 against the Vancouver Canucks and Dec. 22 against the Ottawa Senators. Overall, the Panthers outscored their opponents by a combined total of 40-15 during the streak.

Led by veteran Jaromir Jagr and Roberto Luongo, the 2015-16 Panthers set multiple franchise records that might be broken soon (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The winning streak came to an end on Jan. 11, 2016, but the point streak extended to 13 games as the Panthers lost to the Vancouver Canucks in overtime. Two days later, the Panthers traveled to Calgary for their fifth straight road game and fourth straight game in Canada. They ran out of steam, snapping the point streak with a 6-0 blowout loss to the Flames.

This season’s 13-game point streak began on March 19 and ended on April 24. That 13-game run, which consisted entirely of victories, included seven wins by two goals or more and five overtime wins. The prolific Panthers outscored their opponents by a combined total of 64-33 during the streak.

12 Consecutive Games (1996-97)

The Panthers entered the 1996-97 season, their fourth in the NHL, fresh off an appearance in the Stanley Cup Final (which they lost in four games to the Avalanche). Under second-year coach Doug MacLean, Florida got back to the playoffs with a 35-28-19 record (89 points) and a third-place finish in the Atlantic Division. The team didn’t get back to the Stanley Cup Final, though, losing in five games to the New York Rangers in the conference quarterfinals.

Fresh off their first ever playoff appearance, John Vanbiesbrouck and the 1996-97 Florida Panthers ran it back (Photo by Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images)

That season got off to a roaring start, as the Panthers registered at least a point in each of their first 12 games. The streak included eight wins and four ties (back when ties were still a thing in the NHL). Only three of the wins were by less than two goals, as Florida outscored its opponents 39-20. The first loss of the season came on Nov. 2, a 3-2 home defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers.

11 Consecutive Games (2021-22)

The Panthers have had double-digit point streaks twice this season, one at the very beginning of the campaign and one near the very end. They started the 2021-22 season with eight straight wins. Following a 3-2 shootout loss to the Boston Bruins on Oct. 30, they won their next two games. The streak ended with a 4-3 loss to the Rangers in New York on Nov. 8.

NHL points leader Jonathan Huberdeau and the team from Sunrise are as hot as the sun this season (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This season, the Panthers, who sit at a league-best 57-16-6 (120) points through 79 games, have also had point streaks of nine games (Dec. 29-Jan. 15), seven games (March 3-15), six games (Nov. 11-24), and five games (Nov. 30-Dec. 10). They’ve also had 10 winning streaks of three games or more.

You Might Also Like:

The Panthers came out of the gates firing in 2021-22 and have been dominant for nearly the entire regular season. It appears that they will close the season out on a pretty high note as well. The real test will be whether the team can carry over this regular season success, which has led to several new franchise records, into the playoffs.