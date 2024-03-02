Maple Leafs Activate Calle Jarnkrok, Loan Nick Robertson to AHL

With the trade deadline looming and the Toronto Maple Leafs becoming a bit more active on the trade front, they got some good news recently as forward Calle Jarnkrok has been activated off of injured reserve, while the team also announced they have loaned forward Nick Robertson to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies. Robertson’s name has come up in trade rumours this season, but he has still had a solid season scoring eight goals and adding 11 assists for 19 points through 41 games this season.

Jarnkrok has been out of action since before the All-Star Break with a broken knuckle and has missed the last 13 games. The injury occurred during practice when he took a puck off the hand on Jan. 26. Before the injury, he had played 46 games scoring 10 goals and adding nine assists for 19 points.

Calle Jarnkrok, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jarnkrok will make his long-awaited return against the New York Rangers tonight (March 2) as the Maple Leafs look to continue their strong play as of late. With the team looking to improve their roster heading into the postseason, assigning Robertson to the AHL may be an indicator of him being someone they’re willing to part with to bolster their depth.

Jarnkrok Returns, Lyubushkin to Play First Game Since Trade

While Jarnkrok will return to the lineup tonight, new acquisition Ilya Lyubushkin will also make his first appearance in a Maple Leafs uniform this season after being acquired in a three-team trade with the Anaheim Ducks. This will be his second stint with the Maple Leafs after he spent the second half of the 2021-22 season with them as well, playing 31 games.

This is fantastic news as the Maple Leafs look to get back to a fully healthy lineup as they head down the stretch before the playoffs. They are hopeful Jarnkrok can return and continue playing solid two-way hockey and help them make a deep playoff run.