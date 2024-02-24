3 Potential Trade Destinations for Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson 

The Toronto Maple Leafs are considered a favourite to win the Stanley Cup this season and have been playing solid hockey as of late. With the 2024 Trade Deadline rapidly approaching, the Maple Leafs will have to decide on who they will be targeting to help upgrade their lineup for a deep playoff run. One player that the Maple Leafs could look to move in a trade package to help upgrade their roster or move him so that he can get a fresh start is forward Nick Robertson. Robertson has been playing well this season, but the fit with the Maple Leafs hasn’t been great since he was drafted by the team, and he could find himself on the outside looking in heading into the playoffs.

Related: Maple Leafs Should Keep Bobby McMann in Lineup

In this article, we will take a quick look at three potential destinations for Robertson, should the Maple Leafs opt to try and move him. As mentioned, he could be included in a trade package for an upgrade in their lineup or moved to be given a fresh start somewhere else in the NHL.

Chicago Blackhawks

The first team that could take a look at bringing in Robertson is the struggling Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks don’t have many attractive assets heading toward the trade deadline other than Anthony Beauvillier, who the Maple Leafs likely won’t have any interest in, and even if they do, it won’t cost much at all. This would be a situation where the Blackhawks take on Robertson with hopes of giving him a fresh start with increased ice time and a better opportunity to prove himself as a full-time NHL player.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In this situation, the Maple Leafs would have to be willing to move Robertson for a mid-round draft pick or a similar prospect who needs a fresh start as well. The Blackhawks will be continuing their rebuild for the next several seasons, so adding a project player like Robertson is a low-risk, high-reward acquisition who could become a steal of a player if he begins to reach his potential and can stay healthy for the remainder of his career.

Calgary Flames

The second team that could take Robertson on in a trade is the Calgary Flames, who have several assets listed on multiple trade bait boards and are expected to be traded before the Mar. 8 deadline. Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, and Jacob Markstrom’s names have come up in trade rumors all season, and the Maple Leafs could look to bring in one of Tanev or Hanifin to improve their defensive depth or Markstrom if they think they try and upgrade their goaltending heading into the postseason.

Any trade with the Flames for any of those players likely includes Robertson, along with other assets. He would be part of a larger trade package but would still be given a better opportunity with the Flames, who have been underwhelming this season. Their depth hasn’t been solid this season, and they are super close to being in a rebuilding stage. Bringing in several assets and revamping their team could be beneficial and help them sneak into a wild-card playoff spot. Additionally, Robertson could become a solid depth player if he reaches his potential and can stay healthy.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The final team that could take a look at Robertson is the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are in an odd spot heading toward the trade deadline. They have underperformed up until this point and may find themselves forced to sell as they are in danger of missing the postseason for the second straight season. With Jake Guentzel’s name coming up in trade rumors already this season, it would be no surprise if the Maple Leafs tried to make a massive deal with the Penguins.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

However, the two sides could also swap assets if the Penguins are looking to bolster their depth, take Robertson on as a project, and only move a mid-round pick in exchange for him. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Penguins had an interest in Robertson in a trade package from the Maple Leafs in exchange for Guentzel, either, but the fit makes sense. The Penguins don’t have the strongest forward core in the NHL by any means, so bringing in a project player with tons of potential if he can avoid injuries in Robertson could be something of interest to them if they choose to sell or if they’re just looking to add a depth piece.

The Maple Leafs are coming off of a 7-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday (Feb. 22), where Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 52nd goal of the season, and the Maple Leafs were able to continue their winning streak, which has been extended to six games. Robertson had an assist in that game, increasing his season total to 11 assists and eight goals for 19 points through 38 games. Regardless of what the Maple Leafs choose to do with Robertson, they need to make the right moves to succeed in the postseason and make a run for a Stanley Cup.