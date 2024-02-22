Maple Leafs Should Keep Bobby McMann in Lineup

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been playing extremely well this season and are in a strong position heading into the 2024 Trade Deadline. They will likely consider adding some assets at the deadline, in hopes of bolstering their lineup to go on a deep playoff run, and plenty of names will be available to them. Aside from external upgrades, Auston Matthews has been putting together an MVP-type season, having scored 51 goals through 54 games, and a shocking development in Bobby McMann, who has come out of nowhere and provided the Maple Leafs with a solid amount of depth scoring.

As someone who was being healthy scratched for the majority of the 2023-24 season, McMann was trying to prove himself and find a permanent spot in the Maple Leafs’ lineup. With his first career hat trick coming when the Maple Leafs had to sit several of their best players, which allowed McMann to enter the game, McMann has proven he shouldn’t be scratched again this season and can continue to provide the Maple Leafs with offensive stability heading into the postseason. Even with the Maple Leafs preparing to make additions to their lineup before the trade deadline, McMann should be someone they lean on in their bottom six.

While the injury bug has nailed the Maple Leafs this season, McMann has found himself on the lucky side of it, remaining healthy, and producing in a way that might make the team consider not bringing in a depth forward who could take away his spot this season. With players like Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin, Jacob Markstrom, and Nick Seeler being available according to trade bait lists around the league, it seems as though the Maple Leafs can focus on improving their defensive depth rather than turning their attention to bringing in a forward like Anthony Duclair, Trevor Zegras, or Adam Henrique whose names have come up as well.

Who Is Bobby McMann & How Does He Benefit the Maple Leafs?

McMann is a 27-year-old left-shot forward from Wainwright, Alberta, who was signed by the Maple Leafs out of university in the 2020-21 season. He played for four seasons in the NCAA with Colgate University, where, in his final season, he was named team captain. Over those four seasons, McMann scored 37 goals and added 55 assists for 92 points through 145 games, which comes out to a 0.63 points-per-game average. In his first season of professional hockey, McMann split the season between the ECHL and the American Hockey League (AHL). In the AHL, he scored two goals and added two assists for four points through 21 games; in the ECHL, he scored six goals and added 11 assists for 17 points through 18 games.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

This season with the Maple Leafs, McMann has scored nine goals and added seven assists for 16 points through 31 games and is on pace to be one of the league’s top rookies to finish off the regular season, even though he can’t be considered for the Calder Trophy. McMann also spent six games with the Toronto Marlies in the AHL this season, scoring two goals and adding one assist for three points. His defensive game has been strong as well, and it’s evident every game that he has continued to improve on it while also maintaining a solid offensive game.

As McMann continues to grow as a player, he will likely find himself a nice home in the Maple Leafs’ bottom-six forward group. They have struggled to find solid-depth offensive production in previous seasons. While they would still like to have it from more than one source, it’s nice that an unexpected player has stepped up in a big way and is looking to be a huge part of the Maple Leafs’ postseason success this season.

The Maple Leafs are hoping his recent offensive breakout isn’t just a hot stretch of games and can continue into the playoffs. If it can, he could prove to be a difference-maker and help be a reason for success as the Maple Leafs look to win their first Stanley Cup since 1967.

What’s Next For The Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs are coming off a 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday (Feb. 21) night. They are back in action on Thursday (Feb. 22) in a battle against the powerhouse Vegas Golden Knights. McMann and the Maple Leafs will be looking to ride the momentum into their next game and hoping they can turn it into a nice winning streak heading into the March 8th trade deadline.