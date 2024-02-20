Maple Leafs’ Bobby McMann & Marshall Rifai: What’s Not to Like?

In the absence of key players due to suspension and injuries, the Toronto Maple Leafs have relied on their young talent to step up and fill crucial roles. In yesterday’s game against the St. Louis Blues, two emerging players, Bobby McMann and Marshall Rifai, were called upon to take on increased responsibilities. Both players saw more ice time than usual.

For Rifai, this game marked his NHL debut. It was a significant milestone in his hockey career. It went flawlessly. As a newcomer to the NHL stage, Rifai was thrust into action due to the team’s depleted lineup. Before his start, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe had shared the organization’s confidence in his abilities. Yesterday, Rifai had an opportunity to play significant minutes at the highest level of competition, and he had to be personally pleased – as the team would have been – with his gameplay.

Meanwhile, McMann has been making waves with his recent scoring streak. He’s shown his offensive ability and earned the trust of the coaching staff. With key players sidelined, the overage rookie has seized the opportunity to contribute offensively, proving himself to be a reliable scoring threat for the Maple Leafs. His ability to be a consistent scorer has been a bright spot for the team during a challenging stretch of injuries and absences.

Bobby McMann’s Game: What’s Not to Like?

McMann’s impact against the Blues once again showed both his offensive versatility and his defensive ability. As fans, we are also learning that he can score – in bunches. A crucial play to ice the game came when he forcefully stole the puck from Tory Krug near the Blues’ goal and spun around to fire the puck into an empty-net goal. Despite Krug’s argument for a penalty, the play was ruled clean. However, the entirety of the play shows McMann’s physical speed, size, and determination on the ice. He can be a monster.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe had to appreciate McMann’s overall performance in this game. While he didn’t contribute directly to scoring until the empty-net goal, he made three key defensive plays in the Toronto zone. His ability to disrupt potential scoring chances for St. Louis shows he has more value outside of scoring goals. As I noted, he’s a big player; and, if he can play a defensively responsible game, he can become a huge (no pun intended) asset.

McMann’s recent scoring streak has been impressive, netting six goals in his last four games. With a total of eight goals and 14 points in 30 games played, McMann would be on pace for a 22-goal, 38-point season if projected over 82 games. Now that he’s seeing more ice time, it could be much higher. This consistent scoring output suggests McMann’s potential abilities and his importance to the team’s offensive strategy.

During portions of the game, Coach Keefe deployed McMann on the left wing alongside top-six forwards William Nylander and John Tavares. This change indicates Keefe’s growing confidence in McMann’s ability to contribute offensively and complement the team’s top offensive talents.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Overall, McMann’s performance gives fans a sense of his potential contributions to the team. He shows defensive awareness, a scoring touch, and the adaptability to play on different line combinations. As he continues to impact at both ends of the ice, McMann proves to be a valuable asset for the Maple Leafs.

Marshall Rifai’s Game: What’s Not to Like?

Rifai’s NHL debut came under unique circumstances. Injuries and personal absences created an opportunity for the 25-year-old defenseman. Known for his steady and quietly effective style of play, Rifai’s performance often flies under the radar. He had an unremarkable stat line in his first NHL start – not much to show for his play on the score sheet. That seems to be exactly as he’d like it.

For anyone who’s followed Rifai’s 34 games with the Marlies this season, it’s clear that his game is characterized by reliability rather than flashiness. Despite a lack of standout statistics, Rifai’s consistency and ability to quietly fulfill his defensive responsibilities have been notable throughout his time with the Marlies.

In his NHL debut, Rifai continued this trend. He logged 11 minutes and 33 seconds of ice time without registering any points or notable contributions. He was solid defensively, maintaining a clean plus/minus rating and limiting high-danger chances.

Rifai’s ability to seamlessly transition to the NHL level and maintain a composed style of play reflects a disciplined approach to the game. While he might not attract attention with highlight-reel plays, his reliability and steady presence on the ice make him a valuable asset, particularly in situations where defensive stability is the key.

Marshall Rifai, Toronto Marlies (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Moving forward, Rifai’s NHL debut shows his ability to make the most of opportunities when they arise. The organization now knows he can keep up with the pace and intensity of NHL competition. That, for Rifai, is about as good as he can expect. He’s an understated contributor. He’s also one who is likely to be appreciated by coaches, teammates, and fans alike.

The Bottom Line with McMann and Rifai

While the Maple Leafs’ focus might always point toward the team’s established stars, the gameplay of young players like McMann and Rifai highlights depth and potential on the Maple Leafs’ roster. As they continue to gain NHL experience and make meaningful contributions, they will come to play a vital role in the team’s success both in the present and in the future.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]