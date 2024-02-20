“Perfect Fit” Willing to Waive No-Trade at Deadline to Join Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are riding high on the success of their top six, featuring the often-unstoppable blend of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. With Corey Perry and Evander Kane in the mix, they boast a formidable offensive arsenal. But, there’s one thing missing — a legitimate scoring threat on the wing of their second line. To bolster their middle six, especially alongside Draisaitl and Kane, the Oilers are exploring potential trade options. Jake Guentzel may be the dream fit, but uncertainties surrounding his availability, acquisition cost, and injury situation make him a bit of a question mark.

Two new names have popped up, with Harman Dayal and Max Bultman of The Athletic calling one former Stanley Cup champion a “perfect fit.” That winger is Vladimir Tarasenko and he’s reportedly available out of Ottawa.

Why Is Tarasenko the Right Fit for the Oilers?

The Oilers are considering other options to avoid potential mistakes at this season’s deadline. Unwilling to part with Philip Broberg for a rental, and hoping to keep their first-rounder, there are two schools of thought when it comes to Tarasenko. First, he might be available without having to move Broberg. Second, he’s willing to talk extension with teams, including Ottawa. Tarasenko is actively looking for an extension and has switched agents multiple times in the hope that he can land something more secure.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

All of this is outside of the fact he’s a solid player. Though not the same dominant force the used to be, the 32-year-old sniper boasts 14 goals and 36 points in 49 games, with 29 points at even strength. As the article points out:

Tarasenko’s 2.3 points-per-hour rate at five-on-five would rank fifth among Oilers forwards who’ve played at least 250 minutes this year. He isn’t a strong play driver and doesn’t have the best defensive metrics, but he’d only need to be a complementary piece in Edmonton, which he remains suited for. source – ‘2024 NHL trade deadline perfect fits: Proposals for Jacob Markström, Chris Tanev and more’ – Harman Dayal and Max Bultman – The Athletic – 02/20/2024

This is a player that would help the Oilers. He scores everywhere he goes and on a team that boasts the firepower the Oilers do, it’s not a stretch for Edmonton to believe they can rely on his production.

Tarasenko Is a Good Player Who Happens to Like the Oilers

The article also notes that Tarasenko’s midseason stint with the New York Rangers last year illustrated his ability to join a team midseason and produce. While his run with the Rangers wasn’t a long one, he proved he has a strong work ethic and physical presence. When he wants to be somewhere, he’s an even better offensive threat.

Pierre LeBrun suggests that Tarasenko would likely waive his no-trade clause for Edmonton, making him an intriguing option. And, because he’s got the leverage to control his fate, it might be more challenging for the Senators to get a top-notch return unless Tarasenko gives his blessing. This could mean Ottawa taking less than the going market rate for wingers of his ability or having to retain salary in the trade, something the Oilers might require.

Related: Oilers Don’t Need to Add a Goalie at 2024 Trade Deadline

The scribes proposed a trade that involves sending Tarasenko (with 75% salary retained) to Edmonton in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick, a 2024 sixth-round pick, and an additional 2025 fourth-round pick to a third-party broker to facilitate the extra retention. If accurate, this is a price the Oilers should be willing to pay.

The deal addresses Edmonton’s salary cap constraints, allowing them to fit Tarasenko’s $5 million cap hit under their budget and it gives the Senators a decent return, moving a player who is likely to depart in the summer anyway.

Frankly, that does sound almost perfect.