Oilers Don’t Need to Add a Goalie at 2024 Trade Deadline

For the majority of the 2023-24 NHL Season, I’ve been thinking the Oilers needed to upgrade their goaltending to make a serious run at the Stanley Cup. Now, I don’t think they do. There’s enough depth and experience with Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard that I think they can do the job.

Calvin Pickard, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

I was convinced after Pickard’s recent 4-3 OT win against the Dallas Stars on Feb. 17. I say this because Pickard didn’t have an exceptional game and didn’t need to steal one because the team locked down defensively and beat one of the best teams in the NHL’s Western Conference.

Oilers’ Goaltending Depth Extends Into the American Hockey League

The Oilers might finally be in a position to boast the most depth at the goaltending position than they’ve had in years. Down on the farm with the Bakersfield Condors both Olivier Rodrigue and Jack Campbell are currently playing well. Rodrigue sits 10th in the American Hockey League (AHL) in save percentage (SV%) with a .919 SV% and is 11th in the AHL in goals against average (GAA) with a 2.67 GAA. He also boasts an 11-5 record with the Condors and looks ready to take the next step to the NHL. Meanwhile, Campbell, who has seen more ups and downs this season than an elevator repairman, looks like he has straightened his game out and has climbed to a 9.07 SV%. That’s saying a lot for the journeyman goaltender, who was hovering around the high .800 SV% for much of the season. It looks like he’s finding his confidence, and his game is turning around, which is good news for the Oilers organization.

Skinner and Pickard – A Solid NHL Goaltending Tandem

The Oilers’ current tandem of Skinner and Pickard has helped the Oilers climb back into the thick of the race in the NHL’s Pacific Division and Western Conference. Skinner, who had a tough start to the season (along with the rest of the team) now sits in 5th place in the NHL with 24 wins and is in 11th place in GAA with a 2.56 GAA in 38 games. Pickard has a record of 7-2 with a .910 SV% and a GAA of 2.48. Pretty good.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In fact, it might be hard to find an upgrade for the Oilers’ current tandem without selling off the future. Sure there are a lot of good capable goaltenders out there, including the Calgary Flames Jacob Markstrom, who currently sits in the #1 position on TSN’s Trade Bait board. Still, the Oilers know full well who Markstrom is after they beat the Flames in 4 games to 1 in the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. I don’t think the Oilers would ever consider pursuing Markstrom, but I make the point to say that there are many other goalies like Markstrom, who could be available at the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday, March 8. However, the Oilers would be better off pursuing some forward depth or defensive help rather than reaching for a goaltender, who may or may not perform better than Pickard in the backup role to Skinner.

Don’t Mess With Team Chemistry

I’m fully on board with the Oilers standing pat with their goaltenders for the remainder of the 2023-24 NHL Season. Pickard is well-liked in the Oilers dressing room, and there’s a lot to be said about messing with chemistry, especially since the Oilers have climbed back into a playoff position. With Skinner, the clear number one goalie, he has a year of playoff experience under his belt and he seems determined to continue to improve. Hopefully, between now and the end of the NHL regular season, he can get more rest so that he’s ready for the playoffs.

Last season, I felt Skinner ran out of steam, especially in the second-round playoff loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, and the Oilers can ill afford to overplay him down the stretch. Pickard, in his recent victory over Dallas, has proven he’s more than capable of playing against tougher opponents.

Rodrigue and Campbell Are Good Insurance Policies

The other positive within the Oilers organization is the play of Rodrigue and Cambell down on the farm. With Rodrique’s current contract in Bakersfield set to expire next season, I would love to see the Oilers bring him up for a couple of NHL games this season. I think he’s ready for the jump to the NHL and just needs some NHL experience to prove it. Meanwhile, Campbell has playoff experience and could be called upon to be a 3rd goalie should the Oilers need more depth in the playoffs.

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The high point in Campbell’s career with the Oilers came in relief in the playoffs last season, where he played well in important moments, especially in the first round against the Los Angeles Kings. That might be the best way to utilize Campbell, similar to a reliever coming in from the bullpen in Baseball. He could provide another option should Skinner or Pickard falter down the stretch or in the playoffs.

A Good Redemption Story

The Oilers goaltenders all have a bit of a redemption story. Skinner needs to prove he can play better than he did in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Pickard, who is an underdog veteran, has given the Oilers solid goaltending this season. He has proved that after an up-and-down career, he was capable of performing when it mattered most. I would also extend the redemption story to Rodrigue, who after years of waiting, is ready for the NHL. Additionally, Campbell might be the best story of them all, especially if he could resurrect his career from the ashes and help lead the Condors or Oilers to victory–that would be saying a lot.

I’m as sentimental as the next person when it comes to hockey, but I also know sentimentality won’t cut it when the Stanley Cup is on the line. But for some reason, I feel like the stats are proving that the Oilers’ goaltending is in a good position, and may not need changing. How Oilers General Manager Ken Holland and CEO of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson feel about it is a different story. They could make a trade for a new goalie tomorrow. But something tells me that they won’t. It will be interesting to see what the Oilers do, especially because the NHL Trade Deadline is almost here.