Maple Leafs’ 4 Best Contracts for 2023-24 Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs have received criticism from opposing fans for their expensive contracts over the years. However, heading into the 2023-24 campaign, it is apparent that they also have some excellent deals on the roster. In this piece, let’s highlight four of the best contracts that they currently have.

Jake McCabe

Before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline passed, the Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Jake McCabe from the Chicago Blackhawks. His contract is easily one of the best on the team right now because he only carries a $2 million cap hit, as the Blackhawks are retaining half of his salary. With that, he is under contract until the completion of the 2024-25 season, and having him at such an affordable cap hit for multiple seasons is a major win for the Maple Leafs.

Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

McCabe has shown that he is a steady second-pairing defenseman because of his reliable defensive play, his ability to occasionally chip in offensively from the point, and his immense physicality. In 76 games this past season split between the Blackhawks and Maple Leafs, he posted three goals, 25 points, 163 hits, and a plus-19 rating. Having a player who provides all of this only taking up $2 million of their cap space is simply excellent for the Maple Leafs.

Max Domi

Heading into the offseason, Max Domi was viewed as one of the top forwards on the market. The 28-year-old forward put together a strong bounce-back season, posting 20 goals and 56 points in 80 games split between the Blackhawks and Dallas Stars. After his impressive 2022-23 campaign, many assumed that he would get a sizeable raise from his previous one-year, $3 million contract. Yet, he instead took the same deal for the opportunity to join his childhood team, the Maple Leafs.

Tie Domi poses with son, Max Domi before Max was selected by the Phoenix Coyotes during the 2013 NHL Draft (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

There is no question about it – this contract is a complete steal for the Maple Leafs. Domi took less to join Toronto, and now they have a strong second-line forward at a very affordable cap hit because of it. The 2013 first-round pick should not have too much trouble putting up similar offensive totals this upcoming season, as he is expected to play in a very skilled top-six forward group. With that, he will surely see time on the Maple Leafs’ power play.

Tyler Bertuzzi

Tyler Bertuzzi was another one of the NHL’s top free agents heading into the summer. The 28-year-old winger posted 30 points in 50 regular-season games this past season, but his stats improved rather noticeably once he was healthy and joined the Boston Bruins. In 21 regular-season games as a Bruin, he had a solid 16 points, but he took off during the playoffs, posting five goals and 10 points in seven games. After a stellar postseason like that, Bertuzzi was expected to land an expensive long-term deal in free agency. Instead, he took a one-year, $5 million contract to become a Maple Leaf.

Although Bertuzzi’s contract is only for the 2023-24 season, it is excellent that they landed another top-six forward at a lower-than-expected price. This is especially so when noting that Bertuzzi received a plethora of interest in free agency. He also has the potential to thrive in Toronto, as he is expected to see first-line minutes with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Thus, this deal has all of the makings to be a complete steal for the Maple Leafs.

William Nylander

William Nylander is a legitimate star in the NHL, and he is coming off the best season of his eight-year NHL career. In 82 games this past season, he posted new career highs in goals (40), assists (47), and points (87). He also followed that up with 10 points in 11 postseason games. Overall, after a season like this and his consistent dominant play, it is fair to say that his $6,962,366 million cap hit is a complete and utter bargain.

Morgan Rielly and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate an overtime goal during Game 3 of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Yet, the one negative about Nylander’s excellent contract is that he is entering the final season of his deal. There is no question that he is due for a major raise – whether he lands one from the Maple Leafs or another club in free agency next summer. Although Nylander’s pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) status is concerning, the Maple Leafs should appreciate that they have the star under a below-market value for another year.

Alas, there is no question that the Maple Leafs have some great contracts heading into the new season. It is going to be interesting to see how these four players perform for Toronto from here.