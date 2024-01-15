Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Holmberg, Marner, Samsonov & Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered a tough 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Adding to the disappointment that the team surrendered another lead to a team closely trailing them. The match seemed to be set up for a win, but the Maple Leafs just couldn’t pull it off.

The Red Wings limped into Scotiabank Arena late, having spent most of the day held up in the airport. However, the Maple Leafs didn’t take control of the game when they had a chance, and it came back to bite them. While Toronto played a solid third period, a mistake cost them, and Andrew Copp took advantage to score the tiebreaking goal with 1:40 left in the third. That was the killer.

Item One: Mitch Marner Is the Fastest Maple Leafs Player to 600 points

Mitch Marner became the fastest player in team history to reach his 600th career point last night. Marner’s goal in the second period gave the Maple Leafs a temporary 2-1 lead. Despite the team’s collapse in the final frame, his accomplishment is worth noting. Over the past six games, he’s put up four goals and four assists.

Marner now has 18 goals and 28 assists (for 46 points) on the season. He has also registered a plus-6 rating. Given the franchise’s history and the number of great players who’ve played in Toronto, his record is quite amazing. Marner’s been and continues to be a reliable offensive player for the team.

Item Two: Ilya Samsonov Has a Decent Game, Just Not Good Enough

Ilya Samsonov returned to the starting role amidst much hand-wringing by analysts and fans. In truth, he played solid enough in his first start since being recalled from the American Hockey League (AHL). Before he was waived, Samsonov had struggled mightily this season.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While he didn’t struggle so much, unfortunately, his return did not have a storybook ending. For much of the night, the team shut down the Red Wings’ offence; however, they also made some mistakes and had some bad luck. The result was the same – another loss. But Samsonov has improved.

In his first start since Dec. 29, Samsonov made crucial saves in the scoreless first period. Throughout the game, he faced 23 shots and allowed three goals. While he held his ground in the first two periods, he just couldn’t help his team hold the lead in the third. He gave up an early and a late goal, and that was the story.

He couldn’t be faulted for all the goals, but then again, he couldn’t make a key save to cover for his team’s errors either. Samsonov’s record now stands at 5-3-6, with a 3.88 goals-against average and a .863 save percentage in 16 starts.

From the surprise deployment, it seems that the Maple Leafs are considering using him as Martin Jones’ backup rather than giving the net to young Dennis Hildeby any time soon. This loss sheds light on the team’s ongoing struggles defensively and in finding goalie stability.

Item Three: Pontus Holmberg Has Another Solid Game

On a positive note, Pontus Holmberg is becoming a good player. He stood out in last night’s game, scoring a goal and making notable positive contributions in the 4-2 loss.

Pontus Holmberg, with the Toronto Marlies (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

In a surprise move, after the team’s disappointing 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, the coaching staff gave Holmberg a top-line role as part of a lineup shuffle. He delivered. While he didn’t have a ton of ice time (just under 13 minutes), he was effective.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

All teams go through these up-and-down periods throughout the season. However, the Maple Leafs’ recent performances are concerning. The key players who should be leading the team offensively are not. Last night, both William Nylander and Auston Matthews put up zeroes on the score sheet.

The mood among analysts and fans is downright depressing. The team has a huge road trip coming up, including against the surging (10 wins in a row) Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night, and some predictions suggest that the team will return from that road trip out of a playoff spot.

If that’s the case, what a surprise for this talent-laden team. I’m already hearing calls for head coach Sheldon Keefe’s job. Is there a chance he won’t make it to the end of the season?